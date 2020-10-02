Here are President Donald Trump’s first words to America since positive COVID-19 test

President Donald Trump addressed the U.S. in a brief video before he was taken to a hospital Friday night for COVID-19 treatment.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said in the video on Twitter. “I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

Trump said First Lady Melania Trump, who also was diagnosed with COVID-19, was “doing very well.”

“So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you,” Trump said.

