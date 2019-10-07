President Donald Trump calls Kirk Cousins after Vikings' win over Giants

Kirk Cousins, who played his best game of the season Sunday in the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants, fielded an unexpected phone call afterward.

President Donald Trump called the quarterback to “briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York," Minnesota TV station WCCO reported.

Although the president has a rally coming up in Minneapolis Thursday and the two briefly talked about the event, Cousins is not expected to attend, a Vikings spokesperson told the Star Tribune. Trump and the GOP hope to win Minnesota in the 2020 presidential election, even though the state has been reliably Democratic in recent years.

Cousins golfed with Trump in June 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J.

The Vikings quarterback, who has been under fire in recent days after a slow start this year, played well Sunday, completing 22-of-27 passes for a season-high 306 yards and two touchdowns.