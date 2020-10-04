The President’s Doctor Has Lost All Credibility

With President Trump in Walter Reed Army Hospital, the public was inevitably going to worry, wonder, and speculate about his current and longer-term health. But his doctors are making a bad situation much worse with a cascade of confusing statements, half-truths, and rosy assessments at a time when transparency is vital.

At best, his team is inviting confusion and fear after getting caught up in a White House trying to reassure the public but doing the opposite. At worst, they are misleading the public about the president’s infection with a virus, one the president has long downplayed himself.

At a televised press conference on Saturday, Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, gave an upbeat account of Trump’s health and prognosis. But he dodged questions about or simply failed to say whether he had been given supplemental oxygen, how high his temperature reached, or what ultrasounds had been taken. Instead, Dr. Conley told the press that Mr. Trump’s hospitalization was “purely precautionary.” He went on to offer another update Saturday night noting that the president continues to “do well” after making “substantial progress,” even though he conceded that Trump is “not yet out of the woods.”

The president himself has conveyed only encouraging news, saying he feels as if he could leave the hospital now, according to Dr. Sean Dooley, a pulmonologist treating him. He echoed that outlook in a four-minute video posted on Twitter late Saturday, in which he said he believed he would “be back soon” and was “starting to feel good” but conceded that the “real test” would be over the next few days.

This optimistic picture stands in stark contrast with new information that has since emerged. The New York Times and Associated Press are now both reporting that Mr. Trump received supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday. The president’s own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told Fox News on Saturday that while the president has improved, he “had a fever, and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly” on Friday, leaving staffers “real concerned.”

This is a worrying development, which explains his transfer to Walter Reed, and the decision to treat the president with a five-day regimen of remdesivir, an anti-viral treatment with limited effectiveness. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug to treat COVID-19 patients who are severely ill or hospitalized.

There are additional causes for concern. Even taking the White House at its word, the timeline for the president being tested, diagnosed, and treated has been deeply concerning. At the press conference Saturday, the president’s doctors implied Mr. Trump has been symptomatic for 72 hours—or at least diagnosed that long ago. If that were true, the president is not out of harm’s way yet: It is often 7-10 days after contracting the coronavirus before patients deteriorate, though earlier deterioration certainly can occur.

But there’s reason to question whether Dr. Conley’s account—which he has since sought to correct to indicate he simply meant this is the third day of the president facing a COVID-19 case—was not transparent, much less chronologically accurate. Just after Dr. Conley spoke, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows offered an off-the-record statement that contradicted Mr. Trump’s physician: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical.”

If Dr. Conley’s statement was accurate, and the president was diagnosed with COVID-19 72 hours ago, that would have been on Wednesday, well before the public was notified early Friday morning. Dr. Conley did also say there was “repeated testing” on Thursday afternoon due to exposure to a close contact. So, it could be the president tested positive with a rapid antigen test, followed by a more accurate PCR test. But wouldn’t the president self-isolate right after the first rapid test until it was confirmed whether or not he was infected?

The president has also been given another investigational treatment developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, an antibody cocktail REGN-COV2. This antibody treatment is intended for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with preliminary data showing it reduces viral load and the time needed to alleviate symptoms.

