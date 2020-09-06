President Daniel Halyk Just Bought 5.2% More Shares In Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Potential Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Daniel Halyk, recently bought CA$206k worth of stock, paying CA$2.34 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.2%.

Total Energy Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Daniel Halyk is the biggest insider purchase of Total Energy Services shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 410.43k shares worth CA$997k. But they sold 1.00k shares for CA$5.5k. In total, Total Energy Services insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume More

Does Total Energy Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Total Energy Services insiders own about CA$6.4m worth of shares (which is 6.2% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Total Energy Services Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Total Energy Services insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Total Energy Services (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

