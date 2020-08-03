The President & COO of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), John W. Payne, Just Bought 8.6% More Shares

Potential VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shareholders may wish to note that the President & COO, John W. Payne, recently bought US$199k worth of stock, paying US$21.63 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.6%.

VICI Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Edward Pitoniak bought US$583k worth of shares at a price of US$24.60 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$21.71. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While VICI Properties insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of VICI Properties

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of VICI Properties shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The VICI Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of VICI Properties we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for VICI Properties (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

