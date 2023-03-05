President & CEO Rael Diamond Just Bought 12% More Shares In Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN)

Those following along with Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CHP.UN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Rael Diamond, President & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.5m on stock at an average price of CA$14.79. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 12%.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Rael Diamond is the biggest insider purchase of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$14.78 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$4.3m for 295.48k shares. But they sold 6.00k shares for CA$85k. In total, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$26m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

