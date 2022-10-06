President Caught on Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F–s With a Biden’ After Ron DeSantis Press Conference (Video)

Sharon Knolle
·3 min read

President Joe Biden was caught boasting that “no one f—s with a Biden” on a still-hot mic following a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Biden was speaking to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, who responded, “Yeah, you got that right.” It’s not clear who Biden was referring to, and his next statement, “And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house,” didn’t really narrow it down.

He could be referring to the Republican governor, who is thought to be readying a presidential run for 2024 and opposes Biden on almost every issue. Or Senator Marco Rubio, who was also at the press conference. Or Russia’s President Putin, with that matter.

Also Read:
‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Scoffs at DeSantis’ Request for Federal Hurricane Help: ‘Isn’t It Socialism?’ (Video)

Despite their differences, the political rivals shook hands and praised each other’s efforts in dealing with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian last week.

“I think he’s done a good job,” said Biden of DeSantis. “We have very different political philosophies, but we worked hand in glove … in dealing with this crisis, we’ve been in complete lockstep.” He added, “Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure that people in Florida get everything that they need to fully, thoroughly recover.”

DeSantis, for his part, gave Biden a warm introduction at the press conference: “Mr. President welcome to Florida, we appreciate working together across various levels of government.” He also said that the White House had provided federal resources “from the very beginning” of Ian’s approach.

Greg Price, a senior analyst at X Strategies LLC, shared the clip to Twitter.

Murphy, for his part, had remarked how thankful he was that Biden was visiting the region to survey the damage.

There had been some discussion on social media about the manner in which the two, who could conceivably face each other in the 2024 presidential race, would greet one another. Although there was theorizing about a fist bump or simply a pleasant hello, they ended up firmly shaking hands as they set aside their differences to work toward a common goal.

Biden did not refer to the hot mic moment in a later tweet in which he said, “We have one job: getting the people of Florida what they need as fast as we can.”

Also Read:
DeSantis Claims ‘National Regime Media’ Wanted Hurricane Ian to Hit Tampa to ‘Pursue Their Political Agenda’

Latest Stories

  • Can non-citizens get FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian? Yes, under these conditions

    A week after Hurricane Ian ravaged entire communities across Southwest Florida, people of all backgrounds are trying to put their lives back together by throwing away water-damaged furniture, removing mold-infested walls and finding a place to get a hot shower for the first time in a while.

  • Florida medical examiners report tells how hurricane victims died in Manatee, Sarasota

    Here’s how many died as a result of the storm in Manatee, Sarasota counties.

  • Burned Out Vehicles Scattered Along Road Near Lyman

    Footage taken near the Donetsk Oblast city of Lyman on Wednesday, October 5, shows burned out vehicles scattered along a road leading out of the city.Footage by Sergio Olmos shows various items, including military fatigues, strewn along the road near the vehicles.Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategically important city, after a Ukrainian counter-offensive nearly encircled it, Russian state media reported, citing defense officials.A spokesman for the Ukrainian military said as many as 3,000 Russian troops had been stationed in Lyman, the New York Times reported. Many were killed in the chaos of the retreat, the spokesman said.The withdrawal came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of Donetsk and three other partially occupied Ukrainian oblasts. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful

  • Man Carjacked at Philadelphia Gas Station

    Footage released by police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shows the moment a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint while at a gas station on Saturday, October 1.The Philadelphia Police said the 29-year-old-victim parked his car at the gas station before entering a store in the vicinity. The four unknown male suspects parked a van in front of the victim’s car and ambushed him when he returned to his vehicle, the police said.The footage shows the four suspects jumping out of the van and pointing various guns at the victim, who runs into the store. The suspects briefly follow the victim indoors before driving away with the victim’s car and the van.The department is seeking any information about the crime or the suspects and asked people with information to contact the detective division. Credit: Philadelphia Police via Storyful

  • In the Ukraine war, a shadowy key player emerges: Russia's private army of mercenaries

    As Russia's military performance weakens, a notorious mercenary group, long part of the Ukraine fight, steps into spotlight

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that