Bernie Sanders sides with LeBron James over Michael Jordan in GOAT debate

Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a side in the GOAT debate. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

The GOAT debate in basketball is a pointless, seemingly never-ending battle.

Fans are constantly debating whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James deserves the title of “greatest of all time,” citing stats, rings won and dozens of other facts while making their arguments. The debate has only gained steam as we near the end of James’ career, too, and looks like it will be around for years to come.

While there is no correct answer, one major political figure has drawn a line in the sand.

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told Kyle Kulinski of Secular Talk on Friday that he’s siding with James.

“I think LeBron has been willing to do what a lot of athletes are not and get involved in the political process, put money into education, and I respect that,” Sanders said.

Sanders is right that James has become extremely involved in issues outside of basketball in recent years. He’s opened a school in his hometown, been extremely outspoken about political and social issues, helped raise money for countless charities and even campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The two even joined sides last week in supporting the Fair Pay to Play Act in California, a state bill that would allow college athletes in the state to profit from the use of their own name, image and likeness.

College athletes are workers. Pay them. https://t.co/PNEefTbS2O — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

Now, that’s not to say that Jordan hasn’t done similar things. He’s donated millions of dollars to dozens of groups over the years, too, launched multiple charities helping the Charlotte area and even recently pledged $1 million to help relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian battered the island.

Regardless, Sanders is taking James’ side in the all-important GOAT debate.

Only time will tell if his position on the issue will help him out in the polls.

