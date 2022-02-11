President Biden should withdraw nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration

Sens. Joe Manchin and Mike Braun
·4 min read

Since OxyContin was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1995, more than 500,000 Americans have died from overdoses related to opioids and synthetic opioids.

Nearly three decades later, more than 101,000 Americans – over 1,500 West Virginians and nearly 2,500 Hoosiers – died between June 2020 and June 2021. It’s clear that not much has changed in the way the FDA approves and manages these highly addictive, destructive drugs killing Americans at an astonishing rate.

In fact, it has become increasingly clear that the FDA has stood by, and even enabled, the pharmaceutical industry’s decision to choose profits over American lives.

High overdose rates, not enough treatment facilities

Many families across the United States have been impacted by the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our nation. In our beloved states of West Virginia and Indiana, our communities continue to face disproportionately high overdose rates, with not nearly enough treatment facilities to care for our neighbors in need.

However, instead of reining in opioid prescribing, the agency in charge of regulating these substances continues to approve even more deadly opioids. It is crystal clear that the FDA has not done enough to address the drug epidemic ravaging our nation.

Henna Hundal: Fentanyl kills more young Americans than COVID. The underlying causes should worry us all.

Given the dire situation facing our communities, it makes absolutely no sense to install a candidate who has already led the FDA in its most senior position but failed to address this crisis in any meaningful way. We need new, dedicated leadership that understands the gravity of the drug epidemic and will fight back against the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama&#39;s nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, testifies on Capitol Hill in 2015.
Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the Food and Drug Administration, testifies on Capitol Hill in 2015.

A poor record on opioids

The current FDA commissioner nominee, Dr. Robert Califf, has significant ties to the pharmaceutical industry, and his leadership of the FDA would take us backward, not forward. His nomination is an insult to the many families and individuals who have had their lives changed forever as a result of addiction.

During Dr. Califf’s previous tenure as FDA commissioner, drug-related overdoses went up, a clear indicator the FDA hadn’t made any necessary, meaningful changes to address the crisis facing our country. In 2016, then-Commissioner Califf announced the FDA’s plan to overhaul its opioid policies.

But between 2016 and 2017, the FDA approved five new opioids and only removed a single opioid from the market. Dr. Califf also commissioned a report on opioids, but the report failed to review the flawed enriched enrollment randomized withdrawal (EERW) methodology used to approve new opioids.

FREED of Opioids Act

While the FDA has sat back and allowed the drug epidemic to wreak havoc across our nation, we have worked to introduce legislation to implement simple changes that would help keep harmful opioids off the market. Last May, we introduced the bipartisan FDA Review of Efficacy of EERW Double-Blinds (FREED) of Opioids Act.

Our legislation would ensure that scientific experts review the controversial EERW methodology used to approve new opioids and will ensure that opioids are only marketed for uses where they are both safe and effective. Over three-fourths of the more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths this past year were caused by fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances. Our bill would address the incorrect marketing of dangerous opioids that do more harm than good and would force the FDA to act on this simple change to help ensure Americans are informed about the effects of dangerous opioids.

Reports have also indicated that Dr. Califf intends to keep Dr. Janet Woodcock on board as a senior adviser if confirmed to lead the FDA. During her tenure at the FDA, Dr. Woodcock has directly overseen the approval of numerous highly addictive drugs to market.

Connie Schultz: I lost my sense of smell but I still inhale the world, and I like this version of me better

She also decided to ignore the advice of an FDA advisory committee when she chose to approve Zohydro, a questionable pure hydrocodone drug with strong risk of overdose and death.

The pharmaceutical industry has benefitted from the status quo at the FDA under the leadership of Dr. Califf and Dr. Woodcock, and the American people have suffered for it.

We need a new direction at FDA

Here we are, six years after Dr. Califf first led the FDA, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has exacerbated the drug epidemic and only caused more harm and devastation for our families, our communities and those we hold dear. We need an FDA commissioner who is suited to handle the public health challenges our entire country is facing. That is not Dr. Califf.

The American people put their trust in the FDA to make decisions that will help them, not kill over 500,000 Americans and impact millions of lives forever. They deserve better from their federal government, and we must do better. The people instrumental in these detrimental choices cannot be allowed to remain in the same positions of power and influence.

There are other qualified, experienced leaders who can implement the culture changes so badly needed at the FDA who also understand the gravity of the drug epidemic and the role the FDA can play in fighting the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.

We will not vote to confirm Dr. Califf, and we again strongly urge President Joe Biden to reconsider his FDA commissioner choice and nominate fresh leadership to take over this crucial agency to help save American lives and rebuild our communities.

Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) is a Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia. Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) is a Republican U.S. senator from Indiana.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden should withdraw FDA nominee because of opioid record

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Updated Net Asset Value

    ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) Updated unaudited NAV11 February 2022 Updated unaudited NAV Following the announcement today of its unaudited results as at 30 November 2021, the Company is pleased to announce a further updated unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) including the impact of the conditional sale of one of its portfolio companies which occurred after 30 November 2021. The Company previously announced an updated NAV on 21 January 2022 (based on the latest published NAV at

  • Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Quads continue to separate the good from the great in men's figure skating

    BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Doncic gets triple-double despite fouls, Mavericks top Hawks

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 on Sunday night. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists after sitting almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. Brunson joined him on the bench with his fifth about six minutes later. But the Mavericks never lost the lead with a patchwork lineu

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming. At his annual Super Bowl news conference, the NFL commissioner was grilled on two hot topics that have put the league under heavy scrutiny: racism and discrimination in hiring. There were other issues that don't shine a positive light on pro football, including threats to the integrity of the sport, and misconduct by players and team executives. A week after former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, w

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Embiid carries 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls in East showdown

    CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four. They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled with

  • Chris Boucher on Gary Trent Jr.'s shotmaking ability

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher wasn't sure what to expect from Gary Trent Jr. when he was traded to Toronto last year for his good friend, Norman Powell. Fast forward to this season and the 22-year-old is turning heads with his all-around game. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Morant, Adams lead Grizzlies to 132-107 rout of Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Detroit Pistons 132-107 on Thursday night. Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures. Jeremi Grant had 20 points for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Hamidou Diallo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons have gone 2-12 since winning five of their first eight ga

  • Ref leaves USA vs. Canada game with bloody face after Amanda Kessel's accidental slash

    Cianna Lieffers left the ice with a nasty cut above her lip, but returned with a bandage to finish the game.

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets hand Nets 8th loss in a row

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets beat Brooklyn 124-104 on Sunday to extend the Nets’ losing streak to eight games. Jokic has an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles this season. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21. The Nuggets held Brooklyn to 29 points in the second half to end a three-game skid. “We rebounded better in the second half, we made them take tough shots. The de

  • Burrow's scrambling helps Bengals reach Super Bowl

    Nearly every time the Kansas City Chiefs got pressure on Joe Burrow in the AFC championship game, he managed to pull off a surprising escape. That ability to get out of trouble with his legs is one of Burrow's best traits and a big reason why he has the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl. “That adds a whole other dimension to our offense,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “His ability to extend plays, go off-script, do anything that involves moving the pocket and moving the l