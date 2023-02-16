Mysterious flying objects shot down over North America likely not spy balloons, Biden says

Joey Garrison and Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Thursday that three unidentified flying objects shot down last weekend over North American airspace were "most likely" balloons tied to private companies or research institutions, not part of China's surveillance spy balloon operation.

Biden, delivering his first public address on the mysterious objects amid bipartisan pressure from lawmakers demanding more information, defended having the objects shot down even if they posed no direct threat to the U.S.

"We acted out of an abundance of caution and had an opportunity that allowed us to take down these these objects safely," Biden said, also stressing there's "no evidence" that more flying objects are in the sky than usual.

He said the intelligence community is "still assessing" objects that were shot down over Alaska, Canada's Yukon Territory and Lake Huron. "Nothing right now," he said, suggests the objects are tied to China’s spy balloon program, even though they were shot down about a week after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the Atlantic coast.

Biden said the intelligence community's "current assessment" is that the three objects were "most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conduct other scientific research."

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the U.S. military, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ORG XMIT: DCEV416
The president's remarks mirrored those of national security officials who, after initially offering few details about the objects, have become increasingly convinced in recent days the objects were benign balloons that posed no harm. Biden said countries, companies and research organizations each operate objects at high altitudes that are "not nefarious, including legitimate scientific research."

No private companies or institutions, however, have come forward to take responsibility for the objects.

"I want to be clear," Biden said. "We don't have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky. We're now just seeing more, partially because the steps we've taken to increase our radars, to narrow our radars."

Biden says he expects to speak to China's Xi

Addressing the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, Biden said he expects to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the matter.

"We're going to get to the bottom of this, but I make no apologies for taking down that balloon," he said.

Biden said he ordered the military to shoot down the spy balloon after it crossed into the contiguous U.S. as soon as it was safe. The military advised to wait until it reached the ocean to avoid debris potentially hurting people on the ground, but Republicans have attacked him for not ordering the balloon shot down sooner.

"Because we knew its path, we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection," Biden said, defending his actions.

Leading up to the speech, Republicans and even some Democratic members of Congress criticized Biden for providing only sparse details about the series of unidentified objects. “It’s perplexing,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, describing the Senate’s intelligence briefings, said in an interview Thursday with Fox News. “They don’t seem to know anything.”

The three objects shot down afterward the spy balloon incident were flying at 40,000 feet or lower. That is significantly lower than the Chinese spy balloon's elevation, and posed a threat to civilian aircraft, the White House has argued. The objects were unmanned, appeared to be moving by prevailing winds, not self-propulsion, and had no communications signals, according to national security officials.

Complicating the search for more clues, the U.S. has not yet retrieved debris from the three objects because each is in remote areas with difficult conditions and two are in bodies of water.

New 'sharper rules' ordered for unidentified flying objects

Biden said he's directed his administration to create "sharper rules" for how to deal with unidentified flying objects in the future to distinguish between those that pose safety and security risks and those that don't. He said these parameters, which will be classified, will guide future responses to unidentified objects.

"But make no mistake. If any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down," Biden said.

The president said he ordered national security adviser Jake Sullivan to lead efforts to better prepare the U.S. for future unidentified objects. That includes establishing an inventory of unmanned aerial objects in U.S. airspace and new measures to detect objects in the sky.

Biden said his administration will also update rules and regulations to launch and maintain unmanned flying objects. In addition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been tasked with creating a set of "common global norms" for unmanned flying objects.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unknown flying objects 'most likely' research balloons, Biden says

