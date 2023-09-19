President Biden urges world leaders at the UN to stand with Ukraine against Russia

US President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russia during a speech to the UN General Assembly.

He told delegates: “Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence.

“If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

Biden has faced criticism from some Republicans who want the United States to spend less money on the war effort with former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, vowing to seek a quick end to the war if returned to power.

In his speech, Biden argued Russia’s February 2022 invasion and occupation of territory violated the founding UN Charter, a main principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden echoed remarks of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who in his opening speech on Tuesday said Russia’s invasion “has unleashed a nexus of horror.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York (REUTERS)

Russia alone is standing in the way of a resolution, Biden argued, saying Moscow’s price for peace was “Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s children.”

“I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected?” Biden said in his address.

He implored the leaders to stand up to “this naked aggression today to deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow.”

A Biden administration official said Biden and US officials would also focus at the UN meetings on mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development and fighting climate change.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is also due to address the UN on Tuesday, was expected to visit Biden at the White House on Thursday and to meet some congressional leaders as well.

The United States is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine to coincide with Zelensky’s visit, and Congress has been asked to approve billions of dollars more in security assistance for the rest of the year.

“We have confidence that there will be bipartisan support for this. I think President Zelensky does as well,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.