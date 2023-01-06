Biden says Mexico to step up help with border security, plans trip to El Paso border

Joey Garrison and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden unveiled new policies Thursday to dramatically increase expulsions at the southern border after he said Mexico agreed to accept the return of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba who enter the U.S. illegally.

Biden said Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from each of the countries. Typically, these individuals would be returned to their home nations, but their governments haven't been willing to accept the individuals back, leaving them in the U.S.

"My message is this. If you're trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not just show up at the border," Biden said in a speech from the White House. "Stay where you are and apply legally from there."

Biden's first trip to the border

  • 'Orderly, safe humane': Facing criticism that he's not done enough to stop illegal border crossings, Biden outlined what he called "orderly, safe and humane" ways to strengthen border control while expanding legal pathways to the U.S. The plan is to increasingly use the rapid deportation process known as "expedited removal" for  individuals who enter the U.S. illegally.

  • Biden headed to El Paso: The moves – a dramatic overhaul of existing immigration rules – come as Biden announced he will visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday in his first trip to the southern border since taking office.

  • Rules will stay even if Title 42 ends: The new rules will remain regardless what the Supreme Court rules on Title 42, the Trump-era public healthy policy that allows the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum. “We can't stop people from making the journey, but we can require that they come here in an orderly way under U.S. law," Biden said.

President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS101
President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS101

What Biden announced

  • Although the U.S. will begin immediately turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border illegally, they are creating a pathway to admit up to 30,000 people each month from those countries who have a sponsor and pass background checks.

  • This is an expansion of a similar policy launched exclusively for Venezuelans that began in October and has led to a dramatic decline in the number of Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, according to the administration.

  • The U.S. will also let in 20,000 refugees from Latin American and Caribbean countries during the next two years, which the administration says will more than triple refugee admissions from the Western Hemisphere.

  • Migrants who attempt to enter the U.S. without permission and can’t be expelled under the Title 42 pandemic policy will increasingly be subject to “expedited removal” and a five-year ban on re-entry.

Biden's agenda in El Paso

During his trip to El Paso, Biden said he will address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials. He's also expected to call on Congress to fully fund his border security budget request and pass legislation overhauling the immigration system.

The president's visit will come before a two-day trip beginning Monday to Mexico where the most significant migration to the U.S. since World World II will take center stage in talks with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Why it matters

Biden is under pressure to detail his plans for dealing with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border security is a top priority for Republicans, who took control of the House in the November midterm elections and have criticized Biden for not visiting the border. Republicans have also vowed to investigate the administration’s handling of the issue.

"It's clear that immigration is a political issue that extreme Republicans are always going to run on. But now they have a choice," Biden said. "They can keep using immigration to try to score political points or they can help solve the problem...and come together to fix the broken system.”

He said as long as Republicans "demagogue this issue and reject solutions" he's left doing what he can "on my own" to address the surge of migrants.

Migrants cross and line up on the north bank of the Rio Grande on Dec. 19, 2022 to turn themselves into Border Patrol agents for processing and a chance to remain in the U.S. to seek asylum.
Migrants cross and line up on the north bank of the Rio Grande on Dec. 19, 2022 to turn themselves into Border Patrol agents for processing and a chance to remain in the U.S. to seek asylum.

The background

  • Mexico trip: Biden is traveling to Mexico Jan. 9-10 to meet with Obrador. Migration will be “right at the top of the issues they will discuss,” White House spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Other priorities are climate change and drug trafficking, including the flow of fentanyl across the border.

  • Influx of migrants: More than 2.38 million migrants were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million in a year.

  • State of emergency: El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser declared a state of emergency last month after Border Patrol released more than 10,000 asylum seekers and other migrants in a single week. Hundreds have been sleeping on city streets.

  • Title 42: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned last month there will “total chaos” at the border if a pandemic policy that allows the federal government to rapidly expel migrants is allowed to end. The Supreme Court has said that policy, Title 42, must continue while courts assess a lawsuit filed by Republican officials in 19 states who want to keep Title 42 in place.

  • Vice President Harris: Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked at the start of the administration with addressing the root causes of migration, attended his speech.

Migrants crossed the Rio Grande and approach the Texas National Guard to enquire when they will be allowed to be processed by Customs and Border Protection to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 20, 2022.
Migrants crossed the Rio Grande and approach the Texas National Guard to enquire when they will be allowed to be processed by Customs and Border Protection to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 20, 2022.

What they are saying

  • U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he's glad Biden will finally visit the southern border but said it can't be a "check-the-box photo-op." He added: "If he wants to make this a meaningful trip that seeks tough solutions to the unmitigated disaster his policies have created, I’d be happy to point him in the right direction.”

  • Biden smacked down suggestions that his visit to El Paso is the result of caving to pressure from Republicans. "Republicans haven't been serious about this at all. Come on. They haven't been serious about this at all," he said. "I wanted to make sure that I knew what the outcome was – at least the near outcome was – on Title 42 before I went down."

  • Jonathan Blazer, the American Civil Liberties Union’s director of border strategies, said Biden’s actions tie his administration “to the poisonous anti-immigrant policies of the Trump era instead of restoring fair access to asylum protections.” He said the new entry program for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians should not be tied to an expulsion of an equal number of migrants.

  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration plan "really has no resemblance" to the Trump administration transit ban, because this plan expands legal pathways for migrants and allows asylum seekers to seek relief at entry ports wt humanitarian exceptions for deportations.

The bigger picture

While taking new administrative actions, Biden continues to argue that there are underlying problems with the immigration system that can be addressed only through legislative action. But there are no indications a divided Congress will be able to reach a bipartisan agreement on such a politically charged issue.

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

Border visit: Biden plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in his presidency

5 Things podcast: Border cities prepare for Title 42 battle, how to deal with grief

`Total chaos': Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week

More: El Paso council members call for Biden to visit border as humanitarian crisis continues

Contributing: Francesca Chambers, Rebecca Morin and the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says Mexico will take migrants, ahead of first trip as president

Latest Stories

  • Biden seeks to slow migrant surge with new 'parole' policy

    President Biden on Thursday announced steps to make it easier for migrants to apply for asylum from their home countries, insisting that those who arrive at the U.S. border with Mexico would be promptly expelled if they try to enter the United States.

  • Facing pressure over border crossings, Biden steps up migrant expulsions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will expand Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said on Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said. The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border while also placating Democrats and immigration advocates who say "Title 42" restrictions adopted under former President Donald Trump block migrants from exercising their right to apply for asylum.

  • Pennsylvania Sen. Casey to undergo prostate cancer surgery

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer but is expected to make a full recovery. Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.” He said he will undergo surgery in the coming months and is confident that treatment will

  • Body armor shields Border Patrol agent struck by gunfire

    A Border Patrol agent wearing body armor was struck by gunfire but avoided serious injury Thursday while confronting the occupants of a vehicle suspected of migrant smuggling in New Mexico, federal authorities said. Six people were taken into custody after the vehicle later crashed, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The agency added that the agent was shot in the chest multiple times and was released after a medical examination.

  • Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules expand on an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S., which began in October and led to a dramatic drop in Venezuelans coming to the southern border. Together, they represen

  • Sisters thought ICE agents were kidnappers when mistakenly grabbed at KC area park

    Two sisters say they thought they were being kidnapped when two U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents mistook them for someone else and tried to take them into custody at a Gladstone park.

  • What you need to know about the new program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua

    The Biden administration announced Thursday it will sharply step up the expulsion of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti who show up illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration also unveiled a new program to allow as many as 30,000 migrants from those countries to live and work in the U.S.

  • Can Biden's new border plan end the migrant crisis?

    More migrants will be expelled back to Mexico, but the plan allows some to apply to enter legally.

  • Monthly Payments on New Cars Hit Record High of $1,000+ — When and How To Refinance

    Americans who think a $1,000 mortgage payment is high might be amazed to see where average car payments have gone in the United States. The number of U.S. consumers who are paying at least $1,000 a...

  • Turf Monsters shows how they can install or YOU can install artificial turf for your home

    ((SL Advertiser)) Turf Monsters can help you get forever turf

  • Walgreens and CVS say they plan to sell abortion pills after an FDA rule change

    Retail pharmacies can start dispensing the abortion pill after an FDA ruling, expanding access to reproductive healthcare.

  • ‘Pacifiction’ Trailer: Albert Serra’s Tropical Epic Is the Art Movie of the Year

    Benoît Magimel stars in Albert Serra's critically revered film set in Tahiti.

  • Medical examiner identifies man fatally shot by Tacoma police last month following chase

    Officers were trying to arrest the man because he was suspected of firing a gun in the direction of a South End bar.

  • Biden, ahead of border trip, says 'Republicans haven't been serious about this at all'

    Republicans have urged Biden to visit the border and vowed to use their power in the House to probe his administration's handling of migrant crossings.

  • Foreign Secretary: Tanks may be part of future support for Ukraine

    James Cleverly was speaking at a press conference after a meeting with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul