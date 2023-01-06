Biden says Mexico to step up help with border security, plans trip to El Paso border

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden unveiled new policies Thursday to dramatically increase expulsions at the southern border after he said Mexico agreed to accept the return of migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba who enter the U.S. illegally.

Biden said Mexico has agreed to accept up to 30,000 migrants a month from each of the countries. Typically, these individuals would be returned to their home nations, but their governments haven't been willing to accept the individuals back, leaving them in the U.S.

"My message is this. If you're trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, or have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not just show up at the border," Biden said in a speech from the White House. "Stay where you are and apply legally from there."

Biden's first trip to the border

'Orderly, safe humane': Facing criticism that he's not done enough to stop illegal border crossings, Biden outlined what he called "orderly, safe and humane" ways to strengthen border control while expanding legal pathways to the U.S. The plan is to increasingly use the rapid deportation process known as "expedited removal" for individuals who enter the U.S. illegally.

Biden headed to El Paso: The moves – a dramatic overhaul of existing immigration rules – come as Biden announced he will visit El Paso, Texas on Sunday in his first trip to the southern border since taking office.

Rules will stay even if Title 42 ends: The new rules will remain regardless what the Supreme Court rules on Title 42, the Trump-era public healthy policy that allows the U.S. to turn away migrants seeking asylum. “We can't stop people from making the journey, but we can require that they come here in an orderly way under U.S. law," Biden said.

President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) ORG XMIT: DCPS101

What Biden announced

Although the U.S. will begin immediately turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border illegally, they are creating a pathway to admit up to 30,000 people each month from those countries who have a sponsor and pass background checks.

This is an expansion of a similar policy launched exclusively for Venezuelans that began in October and has led to a dramatic decline in the number of Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, according to the administration.

The U.S. will also let in 20,000 refugees from Latin American and Caribbean countries during the next two years, which the administration says will more than triple refugee admissions from the Western Hemisphere.

Migrants who attempt to enter the U.S. without permission and can’t be expelled under the Title 42 pandemic policy will increasingly be subject to “expedited removal” and a five-year ban on re-entry.

Story continues

Biden's agenda in El Paso

During his trip to El Paso, Biden said he will address border enforcement operations and meet with local officials. He's also expected to call on Congress to fully fund his border security budget request and pass legislation overhauling the immigration system.

The president's visit will come before a two-day trip beginning Monday to Mexico where the most significant migration to the U.S. since World World II will take center stage in talks with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Why it matters

Biden is under pressure to detail his plans for dealing with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border security is a top priority for Republicans, who took control of the House in the November midterm elections and have criticized Biden for not visiting the border. Republicans have also vowed to investigate the administration’s handling of the issue.

"It's clear that immigration is a political issue that extreme Republicans are always going to run on. But now they have a choice," Biden said. "They can keep using immigration to try to score political points or they can help solve the problem...and come together to fix the broken system.”

He said as long as Republicans "demagogue this issue and reject solutions" he's left doing what he can "on my own" to address the surge of migrants.

Migrants cross and line up on the north bank of the Rio Grande on Dec. 19, 2022 to turn themselves into Border Patrol agents for processing and a chance to remain in the U.S. to seek asylum.

The background

Mexico trip: Biden is traveling to Mexico Jan. 9-10 to meet with Obrador. Migration will be “right at the top of the issues they will discuss,” White House spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. Other priorities are climate change and drug trafficking, including the flow of fentanyl across the border.

Influx of migrants: More than 2.38 million migrants were stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number topped 2 million in a year.

State of emergency: El Paso Mayor Oscar Lesser declared a state of emergency last month after Border Patrol released more than 10,000 asylum seekers and other migrants in a single week. Hundreds have been sleeping on city streets.

Title 42: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned last month there will “total chaos” at the border if a pandemic policy that allows the federal government to rapidly expel migrants is allowed to end. The Supreme Court has said that policy, Title 42, must continue while courts assess a lawsuit filed by Republican officials in 19 states who want to keep Title 42 in place.

Vice President Harris: Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tasked at the start of the administration with addressing the root causes of migration, attended his speech.

Migrants crossed the Rio Grande and approach the Texas National Guard to enquire when they will be allowed to be processed by Customs and Border Protection to seek asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 20, 2022.

What they are saying

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said he's glad Biden will finally visit the southern border but said it can't be a "check-the-box photo-op." He added: "If he wants to make this a meaningful trip that seeks tough solutions to the unmitigated disaster his policies have created, I’d be happy to point him in the right direction.”

Biden smacked down suggestions that his visit to El Paso is the result of caving to pressure from Republicans. "Republicans haven't been serious about this at all. Come on. They haven't been serious about this at all," he said. "I wanted to make sure that I knew what the outcome was – at least the near outcome was – on Title 42 before I went down."





Jonathan Blazer, the American Civil Liberties Union’s director of border strategies, said Biden’s actions tie his administration “to the poisonous anti-immigrant policies of the Trump era instead of restoring fair access to asylum protections.” He said the new entry program for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians should not be tied to an expulsion of an equal number of migrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the Biden administration plan "really has no resemblance" to the Trump administration transit ban, because this plan expands legal pathways for migrants and allows asylum seekers to seek relief at entry ports wt humanitarian exceptions for deportations.

The bigger picture

While taking new administrative actions, Biden continues to argue that there are underlying problems with the immigration system that can be addressed only through legislative action. But there are no indications a divided Congress will be able to reach a bipartisan agreement on such a politically charged issue.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

Border visit: Biden plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time in his presidency

5 Things podcast: Border cities prepare for Title 42 battle, how to deal with grief

`Total chaos': Texas governor warns of 'total chaos' on border when Title 42 ends this week

More: El Paso council members call for Biden to visit border as humanitarian crisis continues

Contributing: Francesca Chambers, Rebecca Morin and the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says Mexico will take migrants, ahead of first trip as president