President Biden Tells Security to Release Heckler Who Interrupted Speech: 'Everyone's Entitled to Be an Idiot'

President Joe Biden reacted with kindness — then a dig — when a heckler interrupted his speech on Monday.

While speaking to a crowd in Milwaukee on Labor Day, Biden referenced his recent remarks about Donald Trump, "MAGA forces" and the threat they pose to U.S. democracy.

"We remain in the battle for the soul of America," the president said before getting interrupted by a member of the audience who shouted and called him a "liar," according to FOX6 News.

"All right, God love ya," Biden responded, according to video footage of the moment posted on Twitter.

Security closed in on the heckler, according to a HuffPost report, but Biden told them to "Let him go, let him go."

After again urging crowd security to back off, Biden added, "Look, everyone's entitled to be an idiot."

As the audience cheered, security ushered out the heckler anyway, according to FOX6 News.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and our economic security, they embrace political violence," Biden said, continuing his speech. "I'm not talking all Republicans. I'm talking about these extreme MAGA Republicans."

During his speech Thursday about the battle for the "soul of America" in Philadelphia, Biden appeared to address audible chants in the crowd that included an obscenity.

"Our democracy is imperfect. It always has been. Notwithstanding those folks you hear on the other side there. They're entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy. But history and common sense — good manners is nothing they've ever suffered from," he said.