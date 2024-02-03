President Joe Biden has opted out of doing the traditional Super Bowl interview with the sitting American president for the second year in a row, according to media reports. Last year, the White house seemed to be close to an agreement, but negotiations with Fox over Biden’s appearance ultimately fell through.

Biden’s choice to skip out on the NFL Championship game interview, which has previously been seen by tens of millions of viewers, was confirmed to multiple outlets by CBS News.

“We hope viewers enjoy watching what they tuned in for — the game,” White House spokesman Ben LaBolt said, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

While last year’s choice to not speak with Fox appeared to be due to the continued acrimony between Democrats and conservative outlet Fox News, the choice to skip the large platform for an interview with CBS continues a record of Biden doing fewer press appearances as president than previous commanders-in-chief.

More to come…

The post President Biden to Skip Traditional Pre-Super Bowl Interview appeared first on TheWrap.