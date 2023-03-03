President Biden Has Skin Cancer Removed From Chest

Reuters

President Joe Biden had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest last month, the White House announced in a statement on Friday.

The statement said doctors spotted the lesion, which testing showed was basal cell carcinoma, during a health assessment on Feb. 16. A procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center followed and the cancerous tissue was “successfully removed.”

The White House said “no further treatment is required.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.