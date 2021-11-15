President Biden Signs Infrastructure Bill Containing Crypto Broker Reporting Requirement Into Law

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield dragged himself to the postgame podium Sunday, limping on yet another injury he'll need to get treated along with his damaged left shoulder and sore left foot for him to keep playing. Though tough, Cleveland's quarterback can't take much more punishment. The Browns are just as banged up, and their issues seem more than physical. An X-ray on the team might reveal some cracks that may not heal in time to salvage this season, which is in jeopardy of turning into one