Biden budget: President releases $6tn spending plan

US President Joe Biden has released his 2022 budget proposal - a $6tn (£4.24tn) plan that would add more than $1tn annually to the federal deficit.

The sweeping plan, which tops Donald Trump's $4.8tn proposal last year, promises infrastructure upgrades and an expanded social safety net.

The proposal will be given to Congress and needs approval to be implemented.

If passed, it will bring the US to spending levels not seen since World War Two.

The budget provides a picture of a president's priorities. In this case, Mr Biden's proposal reflects his vision of an expanded government with spending levels to match.

Mr Biden said that his budget "invests directly in the American people and will strengthen our nation's economy and improve our long-run fiscal health".

What's in the plan?

President Biden says his proposal will help grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out.

His proposal includes the already released infrastructure and family plans.

His budget promises:

To modernise 20,000 miles of highways, roads and main-streets and fix thousands of buses and rail cars.

Access to "affordable, reliable, high-speed" broadband internet in every American household.

$200bn over 10 years to provide free pre-school to all three and four-year-olds

$109bn for two years of free community college for all Americans.

A national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program - bringing the US in line with comparable wealthy nations.

Funds a new health research agency

Provides money to tackle climate change, opioid addiction, gun violence and homelessness

The budget also has a noticeable absence: the Hyde Amendment, a federal provision that says funds cannot go to abortion programmes in US states except in cases of rape and incest.

Mr Biden is the first president in decades to exclude the abortion coverage ban, a move that has already been applauded by progressives.

What about the deficit?

Even though the Democrat will propose a number of tax increases and other methods to raise revenue, the plan would bring the national debt to record highs within the next few years.

The Biden administration has forecast a 10-year federal deficit of $14.5tn. By 2031, total public debt is expected to reach 117% of the GDP - down from the recent highs amid Covid-19 emergency spending, but well above historic levels.

Republicans have expressed alarm at the record spending.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday called the plan a "socialist daydream".

"President Biden's proposal would drown American families in debt, deficits, and inflation," Mr McConnell wrote in a statement. "Americans deserve better."

The administration has defended the spending as fiscally responsible, citing drops in interest and promising cuts to the deficit in later years.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the administration's proposals "will put us on better financial footing over time".

Biden's big government dream

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

The era of big government is back - that is, if Joe Biden has his way.

Back in 1996, Bill Clinton famously said that big government was a thing of the past, as the Democratic president acquiesced to Republican efforts in Congress to slash welfare benefits and other federal funding.

In the two decades since, following the September 11 attacks, the Great Recession and a global pandemic, American support for government activism has returned - and Biden, long considered a political centrist, is proposing a budget that reflects that.

There are no massive new government proposals in Biden's budget - no publicly run health insurance or free college for all - but his administration incorporates the president's current legislative agenda and boosts spending for numerous social programmes, with a focus on health and education.

The Biden plan anticipates massive deficits - over $1tn annually - which will prompt condemnation from fiscal hawks on the left and right. And Republicans will pick apart specific spending items.

Presidential budgets are blueprints, however, and seldom resemble what Congress ultimately approves. What Biden's proposal says is that he wants to keep the government spending spigots wide open - and that he thinks the American people will have his back.

Will it pass?

Congress has until the end of September to pass new spending bills. If they fail to pass a new budget, the government could partially shut down.

Mr Biden's Democrats have a narrow majority in the House, and a meagre one-seat advantage over Republicans in the 100-seat Senate.

Unlike most other bills, budget measures can be passed with just 51 votes instead of the 60 typically required meaning he might be able to pass some of his plans without Republican support.

Republicans have already criticised Mr Biden for the size of his spending - including the $1.2tn spent on coronavirus relief earlier this year.

And ensuring all Democrats are on board won't be easy either. While Democrats are broadly in support of his spending initiatives, there are sure to be sticking points.

Mr Biden's increase in military spending, for example, may cause issues among the more progressive members of his party.