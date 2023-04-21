President Biden preparing to announce '24 reelection campaign in video next week

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is prepared to formally kick off his 2024 campaign with the release of a video next week that will announce his reelection bid, according to Democrats familiar with the plan.

Sources spoke on condition of anonymity with USA TODAY.

The Associated Press also cited three people briefed on internal discussions who said Biden is eying an announcement Tuesday but a decision on timing isn’t finalized.

By choosing April 25, Biden would time the announcement with the four-year anniversary of his entry into the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has for months said he intends to run for reelection but held off on formally announcing a bid amid Republican infighting for the GOP presidential nomination and the lack of viable Democratic challengers.

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023.

His entry, which has been widely expected, comes as Biden remains dogged by low approval ratings in the low 40s. Many polls continue to show a majority of Democrats prefer a different party standard-bearer. Biden, 80, is already the oldest-serving president, and he would be 86 when he finishes a second term if he wins his reelection.

Yet Democrats overcame strong headwinds and historic inflation to outperform expectations in last year's midterm elections, using abortion rights and the shadow of former President Donald Trump to energize Democratic voters.

In recent months, Biden has adopted a campaign message targeted at working-class voters who have left the Democratic Party by touting efforts to increase domestic manufacturing and revive factories.

Biden has centered attacks on the "MAGA economic agenda" in recognition of a possible rematch against Trump, who remains the GOP frontrunner. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to join the field, while Republicans Nikki Halley and Asa Hutchinson have already announced bids for the Republican nomination.

The Washington Post first reported the planned video rollout.

Contributing: Associated Press

