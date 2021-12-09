President Biden to posthumously award SC Army Ranger with Medal of Honor

A South Carolina soldier who died in combat in 2018 will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden.

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, an Army Ranger who died fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2018, was a native of Summerville who graduated from South Carolina’s military college The Citadel, according to U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island.

Celiz was a combat engineer with the 75th Ranger Regiment. On July 12, 2018, he took on Taliban fighters to protect a helicopter that was trying to carry out a medical evacuation, according to the Washington Post. The helicopter’s pilot credited Celiz with saving the evacuating helicopter from receiving critical damage.

Celiz was wounded and evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, according to an Army statement about his death. He died there of his wounds.

Celiz was on his fifth deployment when he was killed.

“The Lowcountry is incredibly proud of its native son who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and in defense of our freedom,” Mace said in a statement. “We are grateful for the service of our men and women in uniform, beyond measure. Today, and every day, our hearts are with Sgt. First Class Celiz and his family.”

Celiz is expected to be honored later this month. It won’t be his first award.

During his life, Celiz earned more than a dozen awards, including the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal and Army Achievement Medals.

Celiz also was posthumously awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.