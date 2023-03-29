President Biden planning potential visit to Nashville after deadly mass shooting

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said planning is underway for a potential trip to Nashville in the aftermath of a deadly shooting Monday at a Christian private school that killed three students and three adults.

"That's underway now," Biden said when asked Tuesday whether he plans to visit Nashville. "We're trying to figure that out."

Consoler-in-chief after mass shootings

  • Recent visits after gun violence: The visit would mark yet another moment of consoler-in-chief for Biden, who has visited Monterey, California, Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas in the last year following mass shootings in those communities.

  • Date not set: It's unclear when Biden would visit Nashville, which would be his first to Tennessee since taking office.

  • Working on talking to families: Biden has spoken to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the city's police chief, John Drake, and is expected to talk to family members of victims. "I’m working on that now," Biden said.

'We're not gonna fix it': Why lawmakers see no chance of major gun law changes after Nashville

Biden condemned the shooting at The Covenant School, carried out by a 28-year-old shooter, as "sick" and renewed his push for Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

"Those children should all be with us still," said Biden, addressing Nashville’s mass shooting during remarks Tuesday in Durham, North Carolina. "As a nation, we owe these families more than our prayers. We owe them action."

More: 'Congress has to act': Biden says there's nothing more he can do on his own to address guns

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: NCCK112
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden says planning underway for Nashville visit after shooting

