President Biden to lay out foreign policy strategy on final day of trip to Middle East

Maureen Groppe and Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·4 min read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – Was it worth it?

That’s the question President Joe Biden is trying to answer in the affirmative as he wraps up a four-day trip to the Middle East Saturday with meetings in Saudi Arabia – the country he previously vowed to shun because of its human rights abuses.

Biden is expected to touch on economics, security and human rights issues.

American voters, on the other hand, are likely more interested in whether he can convince the oil-rich kingdom to help bring down the price of gas.

While no specific commitments have been announced, Biden noted that the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations recently increased production and said he expects to see "further steps in the coming weeks."

President Joe Biden arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
President Joe Biden arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The latest:

  • New approach: Biden was forced to change his approach to Saudi Arabia due to the geopolitical realties of the short-term rise in gas prices, the long-term energy security challenges, the need to deter Iran’s aggressions in the region and the fear of leaving a vacuum in the Middle East that China or Russia could fill.

  • Opening airways: In what the White House views as a vindication of his engagement with Saudi Arabia, the kingdom announced it will open its airspace to “all air carriers,” signaling the end of their longstanding ban on Israeli flights overflying their territory – a key step toward normalization between the two nations.

  • Message of peace: Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia, where he brought with him a “message of peace” from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to all the Arab nations in the region.

  • Khashoggi killing: Biden said he brought up the murder of  Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S.-based journalist who wrote for The Washington Post, in his meeting Friday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. U.S. intelligence believes the crown prince likely approved the killing of Khashoggi four years ago. Biden said the prince claimed he was not personally responsible. "I indicated I thought he was," Biden said.

  • Inching toward normalization: Biden announced that peacekeepers will depart the Red Sea island of Tiran by the end of the year in the latest sign that Saudi Arabia and Israel are inching toward normalization. The island, controlled by Egypt before being ceded to Saudi Arabia in 2017, has hosted American troops as part of the Multinational Force and Observers since 1981 after Israel and Egypt reached a peace accord.

What's about to happen

Biden is attending a summit of Middle Eastern leaders, those representing the Gulf Cooperation Council plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, a group known as the GCC+3.

Biden plans to discuss America’s historic role in the region and his approach going forward.

He will also meet one-on-one with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Top takeaways

Biden raised eyebrows when he exchanged a fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed upon arriving at Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah for delicate talks on energy, human rights and security in the Middle East.

Later, in a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and other Saudi leaders, reporters asked bin Salman whether he apologizes to the Khashoggi family and asked Biden if still considers Saudi Arabia a "pariah." The president did not respond. The crown prince appeared to smirk. Reporters were then escorted out.

Biden said the purpose of his trip was not to meet with the crown prince but to position the United States in the region for the future. "We're not going to leave a vacuum in the Middle East for Russia or China to fill," he said.

What they are saying

  • “The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was worse than a handshake — it was shameful,” Fred Ryan, publisher of The Washington Post, said in a statement. “It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking.”

  • “If we ever needed a visual reminder of the continuing grip oil-rich autocrats have on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, we got it today,” tweeted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “One fist bump is worth a thousand words.”

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

Biden's Saudi visit:A signal of 'impunity'? Biden's trip to Middle East pits human rights against geopolitical reality

Saudi 'culpability': Biden defends Saudi Arabia visit after Khashoggi murder, says he's 'never been quiet' on human rights

'A good beginning'? Tensions over Iran nuclear deal disrupt Biden's kumbaya moment in Israel

Political upheaval: Israel heads for unprecedented fifth election in three years after government collapses

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to attend leaders' summit on final day of Middle East trip

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Greater Sudbury to pay for coordinator to assess violent threats to community

    The city's finance committee unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide an emergency, one-time grant to hire a Violence Threat Risk Assessment coordinator after officials discovered that funding for the position fell $40,000 short this year. The risk assessment coordinator is responsible for providing critical information to Sudbury's Population Health Safety and Well-Being Panel about trends and other issues within the community that are negatively impacting health, safety and well-being. “It became

  • Samoa beats host Fiji to win rugby's Pacific Nations Cup

    Replacement hooker Seilala Lam scored two tries including the match-winner in the 70th minute as Samoa rallied to beat Fiji 23-20 Saturday to win the Pacific Nations Cup for the first time in eight years. On an eventful final day of the four-nation tournament, Australia A first beat Tonga 39-22 to briefly move atop the table. Samoa came into the final round Saturday unbeaten on two wins, with 10 points and ahead of Australia A on seven points and Fiji on five.

  • Italian Aircrews Help Portuguese Firefighters Battle Wildfires

    Aircrews from Italy’s national fire service (Vigili del Fuoco) helped Portuguese crews battling wildfires on Thursday, July 14, as Portugal struggled to contain blazes that have broken out across the country amid soaring temperatures.According to Vigili del Fuoco’s website, this footage shows aerial shots of smoke rising from multiple fires around the municipalities of Abiul and Covilha.The Portuguese government had issued a state of alert across the country due to the increased risk of forest fires amid record-breaking heat from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15. The alert has been extended to Sunday, July 17. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

  • 29 Mediterranean Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Eating By The Sea

    Visit the Mediterranean—home to many distinct cultures and cuisines—right from our own kitchen with these 29 Mediterranean-inspired recipes.

  • Indiana doctor threatened with probe over abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape victim

    Indiana's attorney general said on Thursday he was investigating whether the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim abided by state laws requiring doctors to report the termination of a pregnancy and suspected cases of child abuse. In a statement posted online, along with a letter addressed to Indiana's governor, state Attorney General Todd Rokita said Dr. Caitlin Bernard could face "criminal prosecution and licensing repercussions" if she failed to file the required reports on time. Both Rokita and the governor, Eric Holcomb, are Republicans.

  • Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president

    In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.

  • Clinton Says Trump’s New Conspiracy Suit Worse Than Original

    (Bloomberg) -- Hillary Clinton brushed off Donald Trump’s amended lawsuit accusing her and others of conspiring to undermine his presidency with claims of Russian collusion as a “swollen” political manifesto devoid of facts.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Trump Allies Line Up Shadow Government, Mindful of 2016’s ChaosChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillThe revised

  • Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo

    PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that Jhené Aiko is pregnant with the rapper's baby after she was spotted showing a small baby bump in Beverly Hills

  • Widower: Phoenix paramedics refused an ambulance for his dying wife

    A Valley widower has filed a wrongful death claim against the city of Phoenix saying firefighter-paramedics should have brought an ambulance for his dying wife.

  • Blind date: ‘I’d once had a memorable encounter with his flatmate’

    Albie, 25, documentary development producer, meets David, 29, actor

  • Buy now, try later: online clothing sales boom raises qualms over returns

    With more than half of clothes bought online but returned, questions are being asked about the environmental cost

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I