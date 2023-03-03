President Biden had basal cell cancerous tissue removed from his chest, White House says

WASHINGTON – A lesion removed from President Biden's chest during a recent physical was basal cell carcinoma, a common though relatively harmless type of skin cancer, the White House said Friday.

All cancerous tissue was removed, President Joe Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, wrote in a memo released by the White House.

The area around the biopsy site was treated at the time the lesion was removed during Biden's physical last month.

"No further treatment is required," O'Connor wrote.

The site of the biopsy has "healed nicely," he said, and Biden's skin will continue to be monitored.

