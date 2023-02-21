Biden to give speech in Poland; Supreme Court hears Google case on Section 230: Live updates

After pulling off a secret trip to Kyiv, President Joe Biden headed to Poland where he will deliver remarks Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the domestic front the Supreme Court returns to the bench this week and resumes oral arguments. Justices will hear arguments about a dispute between Google and the family of an American killed in an Islamic State group attack in Paris in 2015.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

Stay in the conversation: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

First lady Jill Biden heading to Africa

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Namibia and Kenya this week, part of the Biden administration’s effort to strengthen ties in sub-Saharan Africa and regain trust amid growing influence from China and Russia in the region.

Later trips by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also in the works.

Story continues

The first lady is expected to focus on the role of young people in strengthening democracies, empowering women and the food crises in Kenya.

She will be the first top official to visit sub-Saharan Africa since the start of the Biden administration.

– Maureen Groppe

First lady Jill Biden heading to Africa: Youth, empowering women, food crises are on the agenda

Rep. Cicilline, a co-author of Trump impeachment article, to leave Congress

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, the Rhode Island congressman who served as a manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, will leave Congress before the end of his term to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his office announced on Tuesday.

Cicilline was a lead author of the Trump impeachment article considered by the House and held a prominent role throughout the proceedings, at one point urging his GOP colleagues to think about what they will tell their children and grandchildren about that moment.

“Do you stand for the republic or for this president?” Cicilline asked of his peers in January 2021.

The Rhode Island congressman challenged Rep. James Clyburn in November for assistant Democratic leader, calling on Democrats to “fully respect the diversity of our caucus” by putting a member of the LGBTQ community in a top leadership position. Cicilline is gay. He withdrew his challenge ahead of the party’s vote.

Cicilline’s last day will be June 1, the press release said.

– Ella Lee

Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate run

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., has officially entered the Senate race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who won't seek reelection in 2024.

In a video released Tuesday, Lee said she was “running for U.S. Senate because Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has accomplished real things and delivered real change.”

Lee, however, faces a growing field of contenders for the Senate seat: Rep. Katie Porter and Rep. Adam Schiff have both announced their campaigns.

– Mabinty Quarshie

Supreme Court declines case of man who mocked police online

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the case of an Ohio man who was arrested for creating a parody Facebook page in 2016 to mock his local police department.

Anthony Novak was arrested and indicted for violating a state law that makes it illegal to use a computer to disrupt police functions. He was acquitted by a jury.

Novak then sued the police and the city, alleging violations of the First and Fourth Amendments. A Cincinnati-based appeals court sided with the police, holding they were entitled to what's known as qualified immunity – a legal doctrine that protects police from liability for civil rights violations in many circumstances.

The case received additional attention when The Onion, the Chicago-based satirical publication, filed a legal brief poking fun at the police and the legal community’s obsession with Latin.

– John Fritze

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls for rail safety after Ohio derailment

A Feb. 4 drone photo shows portions of a Norfolk Southern Railroad freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is pushing for stronger rail regulation after the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, including safer train cars and bigger fines for companies that break the rules.

"I would say there's a window of opportunity with Congress now, after what happened to East Palestine, that I do not think existed before," Buttigieg told reporters Monday. "We need to use that window of opportunity to raise the bar."

Buttigieg called on Norfolk Southern and other railways to expedite the implementation of DOT 117 train cars, which are designed to prevent the release of the car's contents if something happens. The Biden administration also wants federal officials to increase the maximum fine for railroads that violate safety rules.

Republicans and some Democrats have been skeptical of the response by Buttigieg, who was quiet in the days after the crash. He said he's been letting the NTSB conduct its investigation but plans to visit the area "when the time is right."

– Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch

Putin announces suspension of New START arms treaty

People walk in front of a tv screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual state of the nation address in in Sevastopol, Crimea, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Shortly before concluding his nearly /two-hour speech to lawmakers and various Russian elites, President Vladimir Putin announced he was suspending Moscow's participation in New START - a strategic arms reduction treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

Putin said this action was being taken because of the U.S. and NATO, without specifying more.

“In this regard, I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty,” he said.

New START is the last remaining nuclear arms deal between the U.S. and Russia. It was signed in 2010 and extended for five years in 2021. It limits each side to 1,550 long-range nuclear warheads.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Dig deeper: In combative speech, Putin suspends nuclear arms treaty while lashing out at West over Ukraine war

Putin delivers combative speech ahead of Biden address

Hours before U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to address, from Poland, his view of Russia's war in Ukraine as the conflict approaches the one-year mark, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech in Moscow ahead of Friday's anniversary.

As he has done many times before, Putin blamed the West for provoking the war, accusing the U.S. and its European allies of wanting to acquire "limitless power." He said Ukraine's allies were "playing a dirty game," that NATO members were openly talking about supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapons - they aren't - and that the entire planet was "dotted" with U.S. military bases.

In a wide-ranging speech before Parliament, Putin claimed that western economic sanctions on Russia were not working, that Russian farmers just had a "record" grain harvest (Russia has stolen Ukraine's grain over the last year), and that he plans to bolster Russia's diplomatic and economic ties to the Middle East.

About an hour into the speech, Putin was mostly focused on domestic policies connected to infrastructure spending and financial reforms. He praised Russian soldiers and said he would "systematically" continue with the Ukraine invasion he ordered a year ago. He has not yet mentioned any new military objectives. He ruled out Russia making a first nuclear strike in Ukraine.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Clarence Thomas may be one to watch as Supreme Court takes up Section 230 case

As the Supreme Court turns to the thorny issue Tuesday of whether Big Tech firms such as Google and Twitter should be immune from lawsuits over online content, many observers will be closely watching Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

Among the court's most stalwart conservatives, Thomas has made his views on the controversial Section 230 law clear: In a series of statements, he has criticized lower courts for reading too much into the law and has made a case for giving the government greater power to regulate social media. Thomas' point is that the 1996 law appears to give internet firms protection from lawsuits in some cases – but not the broad immunity embraced by lower courts.

At issue in the Google case is whether targeted recommendations YouTube's algorithm makes to users – suggesting the next video to watch, for instance – are shielded by Section 230. The family of a woman killed in an Islamic State group attack in 2015 sued Google, which owns YouTube, for promoting the group's videos via its algorithms.

The other eight justices are largely a blank slate.

– John Fritze

More: As Supreme Court takes up Google case, only Thomas has made his thoughts clear

Virginia set to elect first Black congresswoman

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan will likely become Virginia's first Black congresswoman Tuesday, as the result of a special election to replace the late Rep. Donald McEachin.

McEachin represented Virginia's reliably blue 4th Congressional District before he died after battling cancer last year.

McClellan, who previously ran for governor of Virginia in 2021, faces Republican Leon Benjamin Tuesday. Benjamin ran for the House seat twice before, but lost each time to McEachin.

– Mabinty Quarshie

Battle over ideological tilt of Wisconsin Supreme Court takes shape

The Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative tilt is on the ballot this year and it could determine abortion rights, the fate of legislative maps and other key policies in the battleground state.

Voters will decide during Tuesday's primary, to replace a retiring conservative justice, which two candidates will advance to the general election on April 4.

The winner in April will determine whether conservatives continue their control of the court, or if liberals will gain the majority.

In 2020 Wisconsin's supreme court blocked former President Donald Trump's lawsuit to overturn the state's election results. And in 2024 it could once again play a critical role in determining election results.

– Mabinty Quarshie

More: Post-Roe abortion battle draws attention to state judicial elections, new legal strategies

How President Biden pulled off a secret trip to Ukraine

President Joe Biden, centre left, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

While most of Washington slept, President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv around 8 a.m. local time Monday.

The dramatic display of solidarity with Ukraine was the culmination of months of planning by a small team of administration officials. A final decision came in an Oval Office meeting Friday to move forward with a secret trip to war-torn Ukraine ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

– Joey Garrison, Rebecca Morin

More: How President Biden pulled off a secret trip to Ukraine

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to speak in Poland, Cicilline to leave Congress: live updates