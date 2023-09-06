Biden takes off Covid mask to present award to 81-year-old Vietnam pilot

President Biden presents Retired Army Capt Larry Taylor with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the White House - JIM WATSON/AFP

Joe Biden ignored White House Covid rules and removed his mask as he honoured a Vietnam veteran after being in close contact with Jill Biden, who has tested positive.

The White House said Mr Biden would adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask indoors and when in close proximity to other people following the first lady’s positive result.

“As far as the steps that he’s taking since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her daily White House briefing.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines recommended a combination of masking testing and monitoring for symptoms. The president is doing all of that, in close consultation with his physician. There are currently no updates to the White House Covid-19 protocols,” she added.

But Mr Biden, 80, removed his mask before he awarded the Congressional Medal of Honour to Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor, 81, on Tuesday.

The two then stood face-to-face and shook hands.

Mr Biden kept the mask off for four minutes as he stood alongside Mr Taylor before exiting without replacing it.

President Biden wore a black mask for the start of the ceremony but then removed it to speak - LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

People who are exposed to the coronavirus should wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for 10 days, according to the CDC.

Mr Biden was at Tuesday’s Medal of Honor event for less than 15 minutes.

CDC officials have used 15 minutes as a rough guideline for how long casual contact between two people can be for Covid-19 to spread, although it is possible for the virus to spread in less time.

In the US, Covid-19 hospitalisations have been increasing, from about 6,000 a week at the beginning of the summer to more than 15,000 the week of August 19.

Mr Biden last wore a mask in summer 2022, after he and the first lady tested positive.

The president is due to depart for the G-20 summit in India on Thursday followed by a visit to Vietnam.

According to the White House, he will continue to be tested at a “regular cadence” and all travellers will be tested before the trip.