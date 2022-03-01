President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union on March 1. Why is this important?

President Joe Biden accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. in January to deliver the State of the Union before a joint session of Congress on March 1.

Biden addressed the chamber on April 28, 2021, the eve of his first 100 days in office, but the upcoming speech will be his first annual message since taking the Oath of Office over a year ago.

The last State of the Union was delivered by former President Donald Trump on Feb. 4, 2020. The speeches are typically scheduled during the first or second month of the year, but Congress is out of session the last week of February.

Biden is expected to speak on legislation presently stalled in the Senate, including his monumental $1.75 billion infrastructure package and voting rights protections, as well as continuing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why else is the State of the Union so important? And why does it play a pivotal role in the presidency? Here's what to know:

What is the State of the Union?

The State of the Union is an annual message from the President to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The address dates back to the founding of the United States and is mandated in Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 U.S. Constitution, which states the President "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

How has the State of the Union evolved?

In 1789, President George Washington combined his Inaugural Address with the State of the Union — then known as the Annual Message. His first regular annual address was held just under a year later, on January 8, 1790. Washington also holds the record for the shortest State of the Union address.

Presidents have not always made a habit of delivering the address in person. Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president, started the practice of sending written annual addresses separately to the House and Senate on December 8, 1801.

It was President Woodrow Wilson who revived the custom for delivering the Annual Message in person in 1913, though he sent written messages to the House and Senate instead in 1919 and 1920.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered the first speech known as the "State of the Union." The moniker was formally applied in 1947, under President Harry Truman.

There have been 97 in-person State of the Union addresses between 1790 and 2020. The 1945 address delivered to a joint session of Congress on Truman's behalf was not considered an in-person speech, since Truman did not deliver it.

The first televised broadcast of the speech also occurred during the Truman administration in 1947. The new medium gave presidents a platform to trumpet their accomplishments and agendas directly to the American people every year.

Who is invited to the State of the Union?

Invitations to the address are extended to members and former members of the House and Senate, the President’s Cabinet — save for the "designated survivor," or cabinet official in the line of succession in case of an unforeseen calamity — the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief Justice of the United States and the Justices of the Supreme Court and the Diplomatic Corps. The president may also invite personal guests to sit in the first lady's "viewing box" in the gallery overlooking the House floor.

Will there be COVID-19 safety protocols at the State of the Union?

The State of the Union is delivered in the House chamber, which is under the purview of the Office of the Attending Physician.

Under current guidance, masks and social distance requirements are at the discretion of individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These safety protocols are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated or vaccine indeterminate.

Unlike last year, where social distancing was still in force and no more than 200 people were permitted in a chamber that holds up to 1,500, all members have been invited to attend Biden's speech this year.

