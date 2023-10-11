President Biden Condemns Hamas Attacks on Israel as 'Pure, Unadulterated Evil'

"The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas — a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews — this was an act of sheer evil,” President Biden said in remarks on Tuesday

Samuel Corum/Getty President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden is continuing to stand in solidarity with Israel after surprise attacks by Hamas militants on Saturday that killed more than 1,000 civilians, an action that prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that his country is “at war.”

On Tuesday, the president, 80, delivered remarks condemning Hamas, which the U.S. classifies as a terrorist organization, and reaffirmed his support of the Jewish people.

“You know, there are moments in this life — and I mean this literally — when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world,” Biden said.

Biden began with an acknowledgment of the "act of sheer evil" that occurred over the weekend. He explained, “The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend. The bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas — a group whose stated purpose for being is to kill Jews. This was an act of sheer evil.”

As the death toll continues to rise for both Israelis and Palestinians, the president said, “More than 1,000 civilians slaughtered — not just killed, slaughtered — in Israel." Additionally, he told the American people that "at least 14 American citizens [were] killed."

While he shared how many lives have been lost in the past four days, he reminded the American people that "these traumas never go away."

"There are still so many families desperately waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones, not knowing if they’re alive or dead or hostages," Biden added. "Infants in their mothers’ arms, grandparents in wheelchairs, Holocaust survivors abducted and held hostage — hostages whom Hamas has now threatened to execute in violation of every code of human morality. It’s abhorrent.”

The president continued to condemn the terrorist organization for its "bloodthirstiness" and "brutality," with references to other terrorist organizations, including ISIS.

"Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination," he said. "Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people.”

The president continued that the terrorist organization "use Palestinian civilians as human shields." Biden added, "Hamas offers nothing but terror and bloodshed with no regard to who pays the price.”

In the same statement, Biden also offered his support for the Jewish community. "But sadly, for the Jewish people, it’s not new. This attack has brought to the surface painful memories and the scars left by millennia of antisemitism and genocide of the Jewish people,” the president said.

Following his support for the Jewish people, he shared the United States' stance in the conflict. “In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack. There is no justification for terrorism. There is no excuse,” he said.

The president also confirmed Tuesday that he has spoken with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom regarding the attacks. He said he has spoken with Netanyahu three times, discussing the “human tragedy” and their decisions to “uphold the laws of war.”

Biden explained that since the crisis began, his administration has “been in near-constant communication" with both Israeli partners and partners all across the region. The president shared that the U.S. is “surging additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Iron Dome.”



While the president explained the next steps on the global stage, he shared that the administration is also working with U.S. police departments and the FBI to “step up security around centers for — of Jewish life,” and also “to identify and disrupt any domestic threat that could emerge in connection with these horrific attacks.”

As the statement concluded, the president offered his condolences to those in mourning, on behalf of the administration and the U.S. public.

“We condemn the indiscriminate evil, just as we’ve always done,” he continued. “That’s what America stands for.”



Israel and Palestine have been fighting for the right to claim Jerusalem as their capital for decades. Although Israel governs Jerusalem, Palestinians want control of East Jerusalem, which consists of the West Bank and Gaza, where Palestinians now reside following their displacement as a result of 20th-century Arab-Israeli conflicts that began around the formation of Israel.

The international community, including the U.S. and the U.N., strives for the warring nations to agree on a possible two-state solution and achieve peace.



