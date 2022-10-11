President Biden calls on all participants of racist LA City Council leaked audio to step down

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden wants to see resignations from all three members of the Los Angeles City Council who took part in racist conversation that was captured in a leaked audio recording.

"He believes that they should all resign," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was an unacceptable and it was appalling."

Biden's position follows resignation calls from top California Democrats, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., a mayoral candidate vying to replace Garcetti.

Four individuals – including three Latino members of the L.A. City Council – are heard making racist remarks in the recording, first reported by the Los Angeles Times. Its release is the most recent episode in a long-standing racial divide between Latino and Black communities within one of the nation's most diverse cities.

Ron Herrera, the president of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned from his position Tuesday. But L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez, at the center of the controversy, has stopped short of resigning from her seat, instead taking a leave of absence and stepping down as council president.

"The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned. But they all should," Jean-Pierre said.

US President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control from the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 11, 2022. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_32L82MF.jpg
Martinez could be heard making racist statements about the Black child of a white council members, Mike Bonin, he “handled his young Black son as though he were an accessory." She also described the son in Spanish as “like a monkey.” The other two participants, who remain in their seats, are Los Angeles council members Kevin DeLeon and Gil Cedillo.

Although everyone in the recording is a Democrat, Jean-Pierre sought to make a distinction with Republicans on how the parties respond to racism within their own ranks.

"When a Democrat says something racist or anti-Semitic, we really hold Democrats accountable. When a MAGA Republican says something racist or anti-Semitic, they're embraced by cheering crowds and become celebrated and sought-after endorsements."

Jean-Pierre pointed to comments Saturday from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., at a rally hosted by President Donald Trump in which the senator said Democrats back reparations for descendants of slavery because "they think the people who do crime are owed that."

Biden is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Thursday to attend a Democratic fundraiser and deliver remarks on the infrastructure spending law passed last year. The trip was planned before the L.A. City Council controversy erupted.

