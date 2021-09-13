When will President Biden be in Boise on Monday? Here are the details of his visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be in Boise for 2 hours, 5 minutes on Monday.

The White House released details of Biden’s trip late Sunday evening.

Biden, who was in his home state of Delaware on Sunday, is scheduled to depart from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 9:15 a.m. Eastern (7:15 a.m. Mountain).

He is scheduled to arrive in Boise at 11:50 a.m. Mountain.

He’ll receive a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials at 12:15 p.m. at the National Interagency Fire Center, which is located adjacent to the Boise Airport.

He’ll also visit NIFC, beginning at 12:55 p.m.

He is scheduled to depart Boise at 1:55 p.m.

Biden’s day continues with a stop in Sacramento, California; an aerial survey of the Caldor Fire that threatened the city of South Lake Tahoe, California; and a campaign event for California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Long Beach, California.

The Idaho Statesman will have full coverage of Biden’s visit throughout the day Monday at IdahoStatesman.com. Reporter Hayat Norimine will be on site.