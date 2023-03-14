President Biden accidentally reveals Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy

President Joe Biden revealed Monday evening that former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently in hospice care, has asked him to deliver his eulogy.

In Monday remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, Biden addressed his predecessor's health and appeared to mistakenly disclose the news about the eulogy.

"I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough," Biden said, according to a pool report.

"He asked me to do his eulogy," Biden added, before appearing to catch himself. "Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that."

Carter, 98, entered hospice care last month, the Carter Center announced.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the charity, created by Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 1982, said in a Feb. 18 statement.

In 2015, the 39th president shared he had been diagnosed with cancer. The form of metastatic melanoma was found during a surgery on Carter's liver and had spread to his brain. After several months, Carter announced he was no longer receiving treatment and that his scans didn't show signs of cancer.

Carter was also treated for a pelvic fracture in 2019 resulting from a fall.

At 98 years old, Carter has lived longer than any other former commander-in-chief.

According to the pool report, in addition to his remarks about Carter's health, Biden spoke about his "Cancer Moonshot" plan, which aims to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years, and called for funding for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

USA TODAY reached out to the Carter Center and the White House for statement Tuesday morning.

Contributing: Sarah Elbeshbishi and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY.

