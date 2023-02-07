President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is tonight. How to watch in Charlotte
President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m.
During the speech, Biden is expected to update the country on cancer research advancements, expanded health benefits for veterans, investments in mental health treatment and efforts to curb the opioid epidemic, according to The White House.
Tens of millions are expected to tune in Tuesday night after nearly 40 million watched Biden’s first State of the Union address last year, the Associated Press reported.
How to watch the State of Union address
The State of the Union address will be broadcast by major television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC.
Here's how to find the speech on cable.
How to stream the State of the Union address
The White House will stream the speech on its website, whitehouse.gov/live, and it will be available on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
NPR is also streaming the speech on its website, npr.org, and on its app.
Those with Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV subscriptions can also stream the speech.