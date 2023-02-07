President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address is tonight. How to watch in Charlotte

President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m.

During the speech, Biden is expected to update the country on cancer research advancements, expanded health benefits for veterans, investments in mental health treatment and efforts to curb the opioid epidemic, according to The White House.

Tens of millions are expected to tune in Tuesday night after nearly 40 million watched Biden’s first State of the Union address last year, the Associated Press reported.

How to watch the State of Union address

The State of the Union address will be broadcast by major television networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC.

Here’s how to find the speech on cable.

AT&T U-Verse

ABC: channel 9

CBS: channel 3

Fox News: channel 210

NBC: channel 36

CNN: channel 202

MSNBC: channel 215

DIRECTV

ABC: channel 9

CBS: channel 3

Fox News: channel 360

NBC: channel 36

MSNBC: channel 356

CNN: channel 202

DISH Network

ABC: channel 9

CBS: channel 3

Fox News: 205

NBC: channel 36

CNN: channel 200

MSNBC: channel 209

Spectrum

ABC: channel 4

CBS: channel 2

Fox News: channel 57

NBC: channel 6

CNN: channel 201

MSNBC: channel 203

How to stream the State of the Union address

The White House will stream the speech on its website, whitehouse.gov/live, and it will be available on its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

NPR is also streaming the speech on its website, npr.org, and on its app.

Those with Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV subscriptions can also stream the speech.