President of Align Technology Picks Up 2.7% More Stock

Those following along with Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Joseph Hogan, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1m on stock at an average price of US$188. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 2.7%.

Align Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Kevin Dallas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$285 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$192 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Align Technology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Align Technology

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Align Technology insiders own 4.1% of the company, currently worth about US$577m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Align Technology Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Align Technology. Nice! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Align Technology.

