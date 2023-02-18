To preserve peace in Northern Ireland, the Protocol must be replaced

Irish rock band U2's lead singer Bono (C) holds up the arms of Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble (L) and SDLP leader John Hume on stage during a concert given by U2 - GERRY PENNY/AFP

It seems like a lifetime ago when as an officer in the Scots Guards I served in Londonderry in 1976/77, in the Bogside as part of Operation Banner. I remember only too well the hatred and killing and how daunting it was to police the huge angry crowds on the first anniversary of Bloody Sunday to fall on a Sunday. That Christmas, whilst on patrol I could see, emblazoned across huge posters, the statement, “Seven years is too long.” I wondered at the length of the troubles that Christmas, but little did I think that the anger and the killing would go on for 20 more years, until ended by the 1998 Belfast or Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

The GFA was a difficult pill to swallow, particularly when those who had maimed and killed so many were let out of prison and continue to cause grief. The body of my friend Captain Robert Nairac, a brave man taken by the IRA, has never been discovered and his parents went to their graves not knowing.

It was devastating too for Norman Tebbit, my constituency predecessor, to have to watch as the man who bombed the Grand Hotel in Brighton, leaving his wonderful wife, Margaret, paralysed and in a wheelchair for the rest of her life, walked free.

Many similar nightmares echo around our lives, for there was hardly any part of these islands that wasn’t affected by terrorist devastation and death. In Northern Ireland the sacrifices made to get this through were enormous, yet peace was the vital prize.

Given so much sacrifice, I cannot understand why we would risk its demise now.

Reports suggest that our negotiators may have reached some sort of complicated arrangement based on red and green customs lanes with paperwork and checks on goods. However, European law and single-market regulations would still apply to a sovereign part of the United Kingdom and govern the way Northern Ireland trades with Great Britain.

This suggested outcome illustrates how important it is when entering negotiations to know what the objective is. And here is the problem, for the issue at stake is not purely about complicated customs arrangements, or a technical tweak to the practicalities, for they are but the symptom of a greater failure. What is at stake is the continuing operation of the GFA, and indeed therefore peace itself in Northern Ireland.

Story continues

So long as EU law and regulations apply to Northern Ireland, leaving the province outside the UK’s own single market and the remit of exclusively UK law, the DUP cannot go back into the Assembly. If they don’t re-enter, then the GFA is to all intents and purposes dead. Sadly, this in turn plays into the hands of extreme elements. This cannot be allowed to happen.

I have lost count of how often the EU says it wants the GFA to succeed yet in demanding at the same time that there can be no change to the Northern Ireland Protocol, it utterly fail to understand it hastens its demise. We were told at the time of the Brexit negotiations by the EU itself that no permanent agreement could be reached under Article 50.

Thus, the Protocol was always a transitional agreement. Its own Article 1 states: “This Protocol is without prejudice to the provisions of the 1998 Agreement.”

This means that the GFA takes precedence. If the GFA isn’t working as a result of the provisions of the Protocol, then the Protocol must be changed. Which is why Article 13.8 was put in. It allows for the Protocol to be changed in whole or in part.

The Government’s own explanatory note at the time of the Protocol Bill said that the Government’s first priority was to safeguard the GFA.

Our negotiators are constantly being bamboozled by the EU’s negotiators into playing by its rules. We should instead point out the EU’s refusal to discuss changing the Protocol is in contravention of its own agreement.

After all, no less a person as David Trimble, architect of the GFA along with John Hume, understood that at the heart of this issue lies a simple constitutional point that should govern our negotiations – that people in Northern Ireland cannot be forced to live under laws that separate them from the rest of the UK and over which they have no say. Or as the residents of Boston put it in 1773, “No taxation without representation.”

Other arrangements, such as mutual enforcement, exist to safeguard the EU and UK single markets. If the Good Friday Agreement is to be saved – and saved it must be – the EU needs to face up to the failure of the Protocol. If it is not replaced, continuing peace in Northern Ireland is under threat.

Iain Duncan Smith MP was leader of the Conservative Party from 2001 to 2003, and served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions from 2010 to 2016