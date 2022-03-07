Presenting the Winners of the 2022 Spirit Awards
The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards winners have all been announced! The ceremony - which usually takes place during the same weekend as the Oscars - shared this year's nominees for the 2022 Spirit Awards on Dec. 14, 2021 via a livestream broadcast with Regina Hall, Naomi Watts, and Beanie Feldstein. Kirsten Stewart, who recently received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer," served as the Spirit Awards honorary chair this year. She was joined by "Spencer" director Pablo Larrain. She also presented the award for best male lead,
This year's presenters included Sydney Sweeney, Lily James, Regina Hall, Andrew Garfield, and Rosario Dawson.
Keep reading for the complete list of winners ahead.
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST FEATURE
WINNER:
"A Chiara"
"C'mon C'mon"
"The Lost Daughter"
"The Novice"
"Zola"
Best First Feature
WINNER: "7 Days"
John Cassavetes
WINNER: "Shiva Baby"
Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman
Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro
Best Director
WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"
Best Screenplay
WINNER: "The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal
Best First Screenplay
WINNER: "Pig," Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Edu Grau, "Passing"
Best Editing
WINNER: Joi McMillon, "Zola"
Best Female Lead
WINNER: Taylour Paige, "Zola"
Best Male Lead
WINNER: Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"
Best Supporting Female
WINNER: Ruth Negga, "Passing"
Best Supporting Male
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Robert Altman Award
WINNER: "Mass"
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool
Best Documentary
WINNER: "Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
Best International Award
WINNER: "Drive My Car" (Japan)
Producers Award
WINNER: Lizzie Shapiro
Someone To Watch
WINNER: Alex Camilleri, "Luzzu"
Truer Than Fiction Award
WINNER: Jessica Beshir, "Faya Dayi"
TELEVISON CATEGORIES
Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series
WINNER: "Black and Missing"
Best New Scripted Series
WINNER: "Reservation Dogs"
Best Female Performance In a New Scripted Series
WINNER: Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"
Best Male Performance In a New Scripted Series
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
WINNER: "Reservation Dogs"
Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone