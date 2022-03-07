Presenting the Winners of the 2022 Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Troy Kotsur accepts the Best Supporting Male award for 'CODA' onstage during the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards winners have all been announced! The ceremony - which usually takes place during the same weekend as the Oscars - shared this year's nominees for the 2022 Spirit Awards on Dec. 14, 2021 via a livestream broadcast with Regina Hall, Naomi Watts, and Beanie Feldstein. Kirsten Stewart, who recently received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer," served as the Spirit Awards honorary chair this year. She was joined by "Spencer" director Pablo Larrain. She also presented the award for best male lead,

This year's presenters included Sydney Sweeney, Lily James, Regina Hall, Andrew Garfield, and Rosario Dawson.

Keep reading for the complete list of winners ahead.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FEATURE

WINNER:

"A Chiara"

"C'mon C'mon"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Novice"

"Zola"

Best First Feature

WINNER: "7 Days"

John Cassavetes

WINNER: "Shiva Baby"

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

Best Director

WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Best Screenplay

WINNER: "The Lost Daughter," Maggie Gyllenhaal

Best First Screenplay

WINNER: "Pig," Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Edu Grau, "Passing"

Best Editing

WINNER: Joi McMillon, "Zola"

Best Female Lead

WINNER: Taylour Paige, "Zola"

Best Male Lead

WINNER: Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"

Best Supporting Female

WINNER: Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Best Supporting Male

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Robert Altman Award

WINNER: "Mass"

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Best Documentary

WINNER: "Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

Best International Award

WINNER: "Drive My Car" (Japan)

Producers Award

WINNER: Lizzie Shapiro

Someone To Watch

WINNER: Alex Camilleri, "Luzzu"

Truer Than Fiction Award

WINNER: Jessica Beshir, "Faya Dayi"

TELEVISON CATEGORIES

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series

WINNER: "Black and Missing"

Best New Scripted Series

WINNER: "Reservation Dogs"

Best Female Performance In a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"

Best Male Performance In a New Scripted Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

WINNER: "Reservation Dogs"

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone