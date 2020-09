Presenting the List of This Year's Emmy Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Scenes from the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball and 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball press preview at L.A. Live Event Deck on September 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We've been on the edge of our seats since the 2020 Emmy nominations were announced in July. This year, the Emmys are going virtual, opting to have Jimmy Kimmel host from the Staples Center in downtown LA while foregoing a traditional red carpet. Schitt's Creek nabbed an impressive 15 nominations for its sixth and final season, while Zendaya received her first-ever Emmy nomination for Euphoria. The award show airs live on Sunday night, but a handful of awards have already been handed out, including to Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who made history as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmys in the same year. Keep reading for the list of winners so far, and be sure to come back later as we update this post throughout the night.

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Cherry Jones, Succession



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Queer Eye



OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer



OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "All in the Family" and "Good Times"



OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRERECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT-FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT-FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn



OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds



OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Carpool Karaoke: The Series



OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Rick and Morty



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer, "Daytona"



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES





OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES





OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES





OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES





OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE





OUTSTANDING REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM





OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE