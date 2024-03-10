Advertisement

Presenting: Every Single Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2024 Oscars

The Editors
·1 min read
96th annual oscars arrivals
Every Red Carpet Look From the 2024 OscarsLexie Moreland - Getty Images

The 2024 Oscars are officially here, people! Every year, the Academy Awards highlights the year's best performances in the world of film, but—let's be honest—the red carpet prior to the highly-anticipated ceremony delivers some of the best performances in the world of ~fashion~.

Luckily, this year is no different, and with the list of attendees being fully s-t-a-c-k-e-d (Mahershala Ali, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kate McKinnon are just a handful of the iconic presenters who will grace the stage during the ceremony), we have no doubt celebs will be dressed to the nines in their stunning 'fits.

Enter: us (dressed to the nines in our finest PJs) ready to discuss every must-see look and highlight moment of the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Enjoy!

Laverne Cox

96th annual oscars arrivals laverne cox
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

96th annual oscars arrivals vanessa hudgens
Lexie Moreland - Getty Images

Julianne Hough

96th annual oscars arrivals julianne hough
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Zuri Hall

96th annual oscars arrivals zuri hall
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

96th annual oscars arrivals amelia dimoldenberg
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Brittany Snow

96th annual oscars arrivals brittany snow
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Reece Feldman

96th annual oscars arrivals reece feldman
Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

