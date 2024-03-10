Presenting: Every Single Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2024 Oscars
The 2024 Oscars are officially here, people! Every year, the Academy Awards highlights the year's best performances in the world of film, but—let's be honest—the red carpet prior to the highly-anticipated ceremony delivers some of the best performances in the world of ~fashion~.
Luckily, this year is no different, and with the list of attendees being fully s-t-a-c-k-e-d (Mahershala Ali, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kate McKinnon are just a handful of the iconic presenters who will grace the stage during the ceremony), we have no doubt celebs will be dressed to the nines in their stunning 'fits.
Enter: us (dressed to the nines in our finest PJs) ready to discuss every must-see look and highlight moment of the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Enjoy!
Laverne Cox
Vanessa Hudgens
Julianne Hough
Zuri Hall
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Brittany Snow
Reece Feldman
