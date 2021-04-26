Presenting the Wins and Misses of the 2021 Oscars
The 2021 Oscars looked nothing like the Academy Awards of years past, but they still brought out some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars on Sunday night. This year's show featured some history-making nominations and wins, including Chloé Zhao's award for best director, which marked the first nonwhite woman and the second woman ever to receive the honor. But the evening ended with a whimper as the last few major categories - namely best actor and best actress - were swept by white nominees, passing over historic and deserved wins for nominees of color and films centering nonwhite experiences. Keep reading to see the full list, including the big wins and the major misses.
BEST PICTURE
WINNER: Nomadland
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTRESS
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
WINNER: Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
WINNER: "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Húsavík," Eurovision Song Contest
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER: Soul
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
WINNER: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami
Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Marese Langan, Emma
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle, Hillbilly Elegy
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Mank
Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy, Pinocchio
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone, The Father
Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers, Tenet
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox, Love and Monsters
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon, The Midnight Sky
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram, Mulan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez, The One and Only Ivan
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING
WINNER: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
WINNER: Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana, Sound of Metal
Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer, Greyhound
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin, Mank
John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, News of the World
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro, Soul