Presenting the Wins and Misses of the 2021 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 20: A display case is seen full of Oscar statues February 20, 2004 in Hollywood, California. These are the Oscar statuettes that will be handed out on February 29 at the 76th Academy Awards ceremony and will be on display at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

The 2021 Oscars looked nothing like the Academy Awards of years past, but they still brought out some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars on Sunday night. This year's show featured some history-making nominations and wins, including Chloé Zhao's award for best director, which marked the first nonwhite woman and the second woman ever to receive the honor. But the evening ended with a whimper as the last few major categories - namely best actor and best actress - were swept by white nominees, passing over historic and deserved wins for nominees of color and films centering nonwhite experiences. Keep reading to see the full list, including the big wins and the major misses.

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: Nomadland

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

WINNER: Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Story continues

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: "Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Húsavík," Eurovision Song Contest

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Soul

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael, The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Marese Langan, Emma

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle, Hillbilly Elegy

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Mank

Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy, Pinocchio

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone, The Father

Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers, Tenet

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox, Love and Monsters

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon, The Midnight Sky

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram, Mulan

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez, The One and Only Ivan

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN FILM EDITING

WINNER: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Frédéric Thoraval, Promising Young Woman

Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

WINNER: Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana, Sound of Metal

Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer, Greyhound

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin, Mank

John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum, News of the World

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro, Soul