Presenter walks 25 miles for BBC Children in Need

A radio presenter and her team have completed a two-day, 25-mile (40km) walk for BBC Children in Need.

BBC Radio Northampton's Annabel Amos journeyed from Corby to Rothwell on Wednesday and travelled from Maidwell to Northampton on Thursday.

She was joined by producers Tom Percival, Kaylee Poloczek and Rob Constantin, newsreader Liz Jeeves, walking groups and members of the public.

"It was tremendous, just so many people came out and said hello, we have loved it," the presenter said after she completed the challenge.

Dave Askew from Northamptonshire Walks planned the route the group took.

Breaks and mealtimes were scheduled along the way and the team were serenaded by the Northampton Male Voice Choir and joined in with a quiz.

Ahead the walk on Wednesday, students at Beanfield Primary School in Corby took part in the "Pudsey Bearpees Challenge", which tasks participants with completing 1,000 push-ups, followed by a leap in the air, over the course of a month.

Maidwell Primary School in Northampton also took part in the sponsored challenge on Thursday.

