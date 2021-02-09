Presentation of Q4 and 12M 2020 financial result

The Raptors rallied for a huge comeback win over the Grizzlies without Kyle Lowry and Nick Nurse.
Auston Matthews extended his career-best goal streak to eight games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Monday.
WYD, Draymond?
Teams competing in the NHL's all-Canadian division will be permitted to dine inside certain Ontario restaurants despite ongoing stay-at-home orders.
Former Senator Tyler Ennis scored the game-winner early in the third as the Edmonton Oilers earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was rather puzzled when he was ejected versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Turns out he had good reason to be.
Roger Goodell said that the investigation into the Washington Football Team is nearing completion.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Brady didn't spare Mahomes when celebrating the dominant effort of the Buccaneers Super Bowl defense.
Betting on single sports games is illegal in Canada. Experts say the law is costing provinces millions.
Fred VanVleet's 54-point performance against the Magic provides us with a chance to go through memory lane, so here are 11 memorable Toronto Raptors games since 2013-14.
The recent champions will get their White House invite, showing a change in the tradition from years past.
The Maple Leafs don't seem ready to forget the teachings from two veteran leaders.
The "set it and forget it" adage doesn't apply anymore and here are a number of players that can help you improve in each category of fantasy hockey.
After more than three decades of hard work as a big league umpire, Mike Winters is ready to loaf. Consider it a retirement benefit, in fact. “I’ve had time to take a cooking class and I’ve been baking sourdough bread,” he said over the weekend. “I’ve made a couple of loaves so far. They’re not perfect yet. A bit of a doorstop. But I’m getting there.” One of 12 umps to opt out during the pandemic-shortened season, the 62-year-old Winters has made it official. He’s off to other endeavours, be it visiting the Far East, checking out the Westminster dog show or polishing his culinary skills. A full plate on deck. And an impressive ledger in the books — 3,810 games in the regular season over 32 years, plus four World Series assignments and four All-Star Games. Saw a lot, too: He was on the field for the 3,000th hits by Tony Gwynn and Cal Ripken Jr., along with Mark McGwire’s then-record 62nd home run, and behind the plate for a no-hitter by Kevin Gross. “I gave it a good go. I’m very excited about the next step,” he told The Associated Press from his home in the San Diego area, adding, “I think I’ve got a few guys in my age range who are jealous.” No official word yet on whether any other umpires will follow his path in 2021. Joe West, who worked last year, is 68 and set this season to pass Bill Klem’s all-time record of 5,375 games. Gerry Davis, one of eight crew chiefs who opted out last year, also turns 68 this month. A crew chief since 2011, Winters actually put in his retirement papers last year, effective at the end of the season. He worked spring training games in Arizona before coronavirus concerns shut down baseball in mid-March, and opening day was delayed until late July. The reworked schedule gave Winters a chance to reconsider, but he already was looking ahead to days off the diamond. “The break gave me a good window into the future, and I liked the view,” he said. “I love the game, but it’s time to do other things.” Durable and dependable, Winters called his first major league game as a minor league fill-in during the summer of 1988. Barry Bonds led off for Pittsburgh that night at Dodger Stadium; the next inning, positioned at third base, Winters found himself embroiled in his first beef. “There was a little tangle on a force play and Tommy Lasorda came out. It was a test for a rookie umpire. I knew it was coming — we all did. Everybody in the park knew it was my first day.” The next year, by the way, Lasorda became Winters’ first ejection, tossed for arguing balls and strikes. Promoted to the National League staff in 1990, Winters thumbed 108 guys in all. “Hmm, more than I thought,” he said. “I thought it was 105.” He had a notable scrap with volatile Milton Bradley in 2007, and was docked the last few games of the season for his actions. That was one of the few years Winters didn’t work the playoffs, as he called 103 post-season games. Instead, he and wife Ali both ran the New York City Marathon that November. Over the years, Winters and his wife voyaged all over the world, with the hike up Machu Picchu in Peru and a Major League Baseball tour to Japan among their favourite trips. They’d like to do some more exploring, when it’s safe. Somewhere down the line, Winters might like to help out in his longtime field, perhaps in training or consulting. He started as a professional ump in 1982 and can still recall those early days in the low-level Northwest League. “I think back then, I wasn’t hoping for a chance at anything except hoping to get a job and maybe work a World Series,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ben Walker, The Associated Press
Tom Brady is doing things at 43 that no NFL player has done. Super Bowl champion, again. Super Bowl MVP, again. More touchdown passes at his age than every other quarterback who played at 43 or older have combined, and by a huge margin. LeBron James isn’t 43 yet, of course. But he has some gray in his beard, so he can relate with Brady on plenty of levels. Brady reigns over the NFL again, just as the 36-year-old James — the fourth-oldest player to get minutes so far this season — reigns over the NBA right now. Both are probably as fit as they’ve ever been, despite both being well past the typical retirement age for their chosen profession, or at least well past the age where even the elite can remain elite. And both seem to take the same sadistic enjoyment out of angering their haters, somehow possessing the ability to turn the nasty tweets that get sent their way into some sort of rejuvenating vitamin. Not bad for old guys. “IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK,” James tweeted Sunday night, seconds after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled past the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and deliver Brady’s seventh championship. Cases can be made for plenty of athletes to be dubbed the Greatest Of All Time, or GOAT, and Brady and James are obviously in the conversation for their respective sports. Brady isn’t the unanimous NFL GOAT, largely because he isn’t exactly the most popular guy in some circles. He was a central figure in the Deflategate scandal and the New England Patriots had their Spygate messes during his two decades in Foxborough. Put simply, there’s many roads haters can take to try and chip away at Brady’s legacy. James isn’t the NBA’s unanimous GOAT either; he has his backers, Michael Jordan has his backers, and the polarizing argument will never be settled. This much, however, cannot be debated. There have never been NFL players doing what Brady is at 43. And there have never been NBA players doing what James is doing at 36. Most NBA guys are done long before turning 36, anyway. There are only five players who have logged minutes this season at the age of 36 or better. Of those, four — Carmelo Anthony, JJ Redick, Andre Iguodala and Marc Gasol — have a total of 521 points. The other is James. Since turning 36 on Dec. 30, he’s scored 548 points — more than the other four combined. He's coming off his first assist title, becoming the oldest first-time winner of that stat crown. He's on pace for a 17th consecutive season averaging at least 25 points; no one else has posted more than 12 of those in a career. Throw in his rookie year, and James is about to become the first player in NBA history with 18 seasons averaging 20 or more points. Including playoff games, James averaged 26.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists as a 35-year-old. Jordan averaged more points when he was 35, Steve Nash and John Stockton averaged more assists at that age and a dozen guys averaged more rebounds. But nobody at that age came close to putting all those numbers up simultaneously. Nobody scored more points per game as an 18-year-old in NBA history than James — and now, he’s on pace to set the record for scoring as a 36-year-old as well. James doesn’t only draw inspiration from doubters. He also draws from greatness. When James watches sports, he tweets, and when he sees elite athletes doing elite things, he lets them know he's watching. He often lauds Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam tournaments and the oldest to ever win one in tennis’ Open era. He often lauds Tiger Woods, the winner of 15 Grand Slam events. And he lauds Brady as well — who returned the favour in October, tweeting his congratulations when the Lakers won last season's NBA title. The Lakers are title contenders again this season. James is among the frontrunners for the MVP award this season, if not the favourite. He still might be the best player in the world, somehow with no signs of slowing down. And Brady winning another Super Bowl almost certainly strengthened James’ belief that age is irrelevant. James has become a wine connoisseur in recent years. Wine lovers know some things truly do get better with age. And if James needed more proof, another Super Bowl title for Brady probably sent that message loud and clear. ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
With such a paucity of penalties, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to laugh of their infrequent infractions in Super Bowl 55, while the Kansas City Chiefs were seeing red over all the yellow flags thrown at them. When Patrick Mahomes’ fourth-down heave to Tyreek Hill Jr. fell incomplete with four minutes remaining in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 shellacking of the Chiefs, Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. didn’t hold back on his payback. He stuck two fingers in the face of the speedster who had done the same thing to him two months ago. Whistle. Fifteen yards for taunting. Winfield chortled. “It was just something I had to do,” Winfield pleaded. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave the peace sign back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that.” Just before that, a fan ran out onto the field and Kevin Harlan’s hilarious radio call was a classic. Winfield said he appreciated the breather provided by the streaker who was finally corralled by security just shy of the end zone -- he actually got closer to the goal line than the Chiefs ever did. “That was funny, but honestly I needed it because we were getting driven on,” Winfield said. “When he came out, that gave me a little bit of time to catch my breath. I’m glad he went out there because that helped me out a lot.” When the confetti cannons went off, the dethroned Chiefs had 11 penalties for 120 yards and the Bucs had four for 39. Hill had seven catches for 73 yards, a decent day’s work but nothing like the performance he had in his last visit to Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 29, when he hauled in 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 27-24 win. His scores staked the Chiefs to a 27-10 lead that day, and Kansas City withstood a pair of Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans in the fourth quarter. Mahomes kept the ball out of Brady's hands by hitting Hill one last time, for eight yards on third-and-7 in the final minute. That sealed the third of what would become seven straight victories by six points or less for the cardiac Chiefs, and the Buccaneers left the field with a 7-5 record and more questions than answers. Still, that fourth-quarter rally proved to be the start of the Buccaneers’ bounce back, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians suggested after becoming the oldest head coach (68) to win a Super Bowl. Brady and the Bucs didn't lose again, rattling off eight straight wins and beating Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes — all fellow Super Bowl MVPs — along the way. On Sunday, the Bucs became the first team ever to post four 30-point games in one post-season, and all 31 of their points came from players who, like Brady, weren’t on Tampa Bay’s roster last year: Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Ryan Succop. That had never happened in a Super Bowl. The Bucs’ star-studded defence steamrolled Kansas City’s makeshift offensive line. ESPN calculated that Mahomes ran around for nearly 500 yards while trying to escape the Bucs’ relentless pass rush or find an open receiver. Even when he did find them, a half dozen of his passes were dropped. The Chiefs uncharacteristically beat themselves as much as the Bucs beat them. By halftime, the defending champs had amassed more penalties (8) than points (6), setting the stage for the worst loss in Mahomes’ 54 career starts. “When you have penalties in football games, especially when you’re struggling and you’re playing a really good defence, it’s hard to continue to get drives going and get in the end zone,” Mahomes said. “As far as defensively, when we have penalties that extend drives, I mean that’s how teams find a way to score points.” The biggest flags were two pass interference calls over the span of three plays that led to a touchdown and a 21-6 Bucs lead right before halftime. One of them came in the end zone on defensive back Tyrann Mathieu that gave Tampa Bay the ball a the 1. After Brown’s TD catch on the next play, Mathieu got into it with Brady and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for wagging a finger in the quarterback’s face. Unlike Winfield, Mathieu, whose earlier interception was nullified by a marginal defensive holding call, couldn't laugh it off. Mahomes lost for just the second time in eight playoff games -- both to Brady, and this was just his second loss in his last 27 starts. “The worst I think I’ve been beaten in a long time," said Mahomes, who had never been held under double digits or been beaten by double digits as a pro. “A bad day to have a bad day,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid lamented. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers will pay Oakland $6.25 million this year and $7.25 million in 2022 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics. Texas will make 12 payments of $520,833.33 from April through September as part of Saturday's deal. The Rangers will make 12 payments of $604,166.67 from April through September in 2022. Payments are due roughly in the middle of each month and on or close to the final day of each month. Andrus is owed $14 million in each of the next two seasons. The $120 million, eight-year contract he signed in 2015 includes a $15 million option for 2023 that now, because of the trade, becomes a player option if he has 550 plate appearances in 2022, or 1,100 combined in 2021-22. Texas sent the 32-year-old Andrus and catcher Aramis Garcia to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. The AL West champion A’s lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency. Andrus has a .274 career batting average, and the two-time All-Star is the only major league player with at least 10 seasons of 145 games or more since his debut. But he hit .194 last season when limited to 29 games because of lingering lower back issues, and said he isn’t sure people realized how difficult it was to play through that. The 33-year-old Davis led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, but since then has struggled to consistently find his stroke. Signed for $16.75 million this season, Davis hit .220 over 133 games in 2019, after a quirky stat of four straight years with a .247 batting average. He appeared in 30 games during the shortened 2020 campaign and hit .200 with two homers and 10 RBIs. ___ AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
DENVER — Khris Middleton had 29 points and a career-high 12 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth straight game by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-112 on Monday night. Middleton’s 12th assist was a thing of beauty — a pinpoint pass to Antetokounmpo for a dunk with 1:39 remaining to give the Bucks a 120-110 lead. Bryn Forbes had 15 points for the Bucks, who earned a rare win in the Mile High City. Milwaukee improved to 10-40 all-time at Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds in a showdown with Antetokounmpo. Jokic couldn’t quite replicate his shooting touch from the other night when he scored a career-high 50 points at Sacramento. Will Barton added a season-high 24 points as the Nuggets dropped their third straight. SPURS 105, WARRIORS 100 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, and DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and 10 assists as San Antonio beat Golden State. Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 for the Warriors, who were without injured centres James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. Draymond Green had 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Murray hit a step-back 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 101-97 lead. Curry responded with his own fall-away 3, but DeRozan closed out the game by making four straight free throws. The teams meet again Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Spurs trailed by 14 in the first half before rallying. HORNETS 119, ROCKETS 94 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as Charlotte defeated short-handed Houston. Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to break open a tight game. Victor Oladipo had 21 points to lead the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games. Houston played without three of its top four scorers — John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. Gordon and Wall were given a night of rest, while Wood missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Together, the trio is accounting for more than 59 points per game. RAPTORS 128, GRIZZLIES 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points and Toronto put together a second-half rally to beat Memphis. Norman Powell added 29 points for the Raptors, who began their comeback after coach Nick Nurse was ejected in the third quarter. VanVleet also had nine assists for Toronto, which outscored Memphis 65-43 in the second half — including 34-16 in the fourth quarter. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 27 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Ja Morant had 18 points and nine assists but was only 5 of 17 from the field as Memphis shot 43%. MAVERICKS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 122 DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas held off Minnesota. Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled to 123-120 with 50 seconds left. Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later. Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a 1-4 trip. WIZARDS 105, BULLS 101 CHICAGO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Washington held on for a rare win, beating Chicago. Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer, hit three free throws in the final 9.8 seconds. Rui Hachimura added 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds on his 23rd birthday, and the Wizards improved to 6-15 despite resting Russell Westbrook. Zach LaVine had 35 points but missed a potential tying layup that was contested in the closing seconds. The Bulls lost for the sixth time in eight games. SUNS 119, CAVALIERS 113 PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 36 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and Phoenix rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland. The Suns have won six of seven while the Cavaliers have dropped four straight. Booker made 14 of 27 shots, including five 3-pointers. Phoenix took a 101-100 lead with seven minutes left on a 3 from Cam Johnson. The second-year forward had missed his first six attempts from beyond the arc. Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Andre Drummond added 15 points and 14 rebounds. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez and Vasek Pospisil made early exits at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old Fernandez was dropped in straight sets on Tuesday in the first round by 18th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. Mertens took the match 6-1, 6-3 in one hour 26 minutes. "She's still young, she's a good player," said Mertens. "If you let her play, she's aggressive, she can play aggressive." Fernandez, ranked 89th in the world, held serve to go up 1-0 in the opening set before Mertens reeled off six straight points. Fernandez, from Laval, Que., fell behind 2-0 in the second set but broke Mertens for the first time, then held serve to tie it 2-2. Any momentum was quickly halted for the Canadian, however, as Mertens cruised the rest of the way, with Fernandez ending her outing with six double faults and 25 unforced errors. "I think it wasn't my best match today but I'm happy to pull through it in two sets," said Mertens. Fernandez was the first Canadian to be ousted from the Grand Slam tournament, with Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov all winning their first-round matches Monday. Meanwhile, Vancouver's Pospisil became the next Canadian to go down, losing 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 to No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia in a first-round men's match. Pospisil, ranked 63rd in the world, hasn't won a singles match at the Australian Open since 2015. This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 8, 2021. The Canadian Press