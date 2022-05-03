Presentation of DKT Holdings, TDC Holdings, Nuuday and TDC NET’s Q1 2022 results

TDC A/S

TDC Holding, Nuuday and TDC NET will conduct a conference call for investors and analysts on May 06, 2022 at 13.30 CET to present the Q1 2022 headline financials. Jon James, Chief Executive Officer in Nuuday, Andreas Pfisterer, Chief Executive Officer in TDC NET and Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

The investor and analyst conference will be available in Microsoft Teams at:

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_N2IzNzRhMzYtYzFjZi00ZGZiLWFiOTktMDUxNjA3OTUyNTBl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22e8dcf6e6-3acc-4af9-9cb2-77f688cb688b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22e3bc77b8-3126-4e3f-b136-3297ef0a91d3%22%7d

Dial in to Microsoft Teams is: +45 32 72 51 67 – Code: 866 999 305#

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available from May 06, 2022 at approx. 10.00 CET on the link:

https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations

Please mute your microphone before and during the presentation.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 2921 1749 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

TDC tickers

Reuters TDC.CO.

Bloomberg TDC DC.

Attachment



