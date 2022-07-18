Preseason Storylines: AFC edition, plus Dan Snyder's yacht tracker

Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel
·1 min read

Charles Robinson & Dan Wetzel are back after last week's NFC preview podcast to chat about the sixteen team of the AFC as 2022 training camps are set to kick off this week, but not before chatting about Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, his methodical skirting of a congressional subpoena and the Twitter account tracking his yacht.

Moving to their preseason conference preview: did the Kansas City Chiefs do enough to maintain an advantage in the AFC West? Are we sleeping on the Las Vegas Raiders? Could training camp starts before Sue Robinson issues a Deshaun Watson verdict? And do we know anything about the Jacksonville Jaguars, or was the fog of Urban Meyer obscuring a sneakily interesting team that could be frisky in 2022?

Von Miller, fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, works out during OTAs as a member of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

