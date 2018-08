Preseason AP No. 1 vs. national champion: Will Alabama get another chance at No. 1?

Nick Saban will be the first person to tell you that preseason polls don't matter.

Alabama, the defending national champion, opened at at No. 1 in the AP Preseason Poll. The Crimson Tide opened at No. 1 last year and became the first Preseason No. 1 to win the national championship since 2004.

Alabama opened at No. 1 in 2016. This marks the fifth the time the Crimson Tide started at No. 1 under Saban.

Here's a look at the AP preseason No. 1 teams since 2000 and where they finished, along with the national champion since 2000 and where it started the season.

2000

Preseason No. 1: Nebraska (finished No. 8)

National Champion: Oklahoma (preseason No. 19)



2001

Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3)

National Champion: Miami, Fla. (preseason No. 2)



2002

Preseason No. 1: Miami, Fla. (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 13)



2003

Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 3)

National Champion: USC (preseason No. 8)



2004

Preseason No. 1: USC

National Champion: USC



2005

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Texas (preseason No. 2)



2006

Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 2)

National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 7)



2007

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished No. 3)

National Champion: LSU (preseason No. 2)



2008

Preseason No. 1: Georgia (finished No. 13)

National Champion: Florida (preseason No. 5)



2009

Preseason No. 1: Florida (finished No. 3)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 5)



2010

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 10)

National Champion: Auburn (preseason No. 22)



2011

Preseason No. 1: Oklahoma (finished No. 16)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)



2012

Preseason No. 1: USC (finished unranked)

National Champion: Alabama (preseason No. 2)



2013

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 7)

National Champion: Florida State (preseason No. 11)



2014

Preseason No. 1: Florida State (finished No. 5)

National champion: Ohio State (preseason No. 5)



2015

Preseason No. 1: Ohio State (finished No. 4)

National champion: Alabama (preseason No. 3)



2016

Preseason No. 1: Alabama (finished No. 2)

National champion: Clemson (preseason No. 2)



2017

Preseason No. 1: Alabama

National Champion: Alabama