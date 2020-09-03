Prescription deliveries: Health care providers urge patients to be proactive as COVID pandemic, USPS troubles cause delays

More Americans are getting their medications delivered to their homes instead of picking them up at a hospital or pharmacy to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19, the illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.

But as a surge in deliveries strain the postal system and the Trump Administration opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, some patients report delays in receiving their medications.

An Ipsos poll found one in five Americans got medication through the mail in the past week, and one in four of them – or 5% of all Americans – experienced a delay or non-delivery.

“I think with the COVID pandemic … we’ve seen an increased interest in mailing and delivering medication,” said Joe Gonzaga, director of retail pharmacy services at West Virginia University Medicine. “Because of the demand, there’s a delay because there’s so many prescriptions that need to get mailed out.”

West Virginia has an aging population living in mostly rural areas and is the third most reliant state on mail-order prescriptions in the country, according to data from before the pandemic collected by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Heidi Polek, a registered pharmacist and strategic program manager at health care tech company DrFirst, said prescription delays were an issue before the coronavirus pandemic. If it’s gotten worse, she’s worried these delays could harm patients.

“It may not sound like a lot but even one to two missed doses can really have an impact especially on medical conditions such as diabetes and heart diseases,” she said. “That would be the detriment, that they miss a dose and they’re not getting the effectiveness of their therapy.”

Gonzaga said pharmacies have had to rely on multiple methods of delivery such as FedEx, UPS and even their own courier service as a last resort. They also reach out to their patients when they see a refill coming up.

Pharmacy precautions: Walgreens, CVS pharmacists to check for coronavirus symptoms, wear face shields during flu shots

More: Pharmacists in 50 states can give childhood shots to prevent future outbreaks, officials say

But health care providers encourage patients to be proactive about their health if their prescription delivery is delayed. Here's what they can do:

Call your pharmacy: Whether it’s your local community or mail order pharmacy, experts suggest calling right away to find out the current status of your prescription. If it’s already been filled and on its way, some pharmacies can work with your doctor and insurance company to sell you a limited supply until the medications arrive.

Call your doctor: If you’re not able to get a limited supply from your local pharmacy, where you will probably have to pay in cash, your doctor could have samples of that medication for you to take while waiting for your order to arrive.

Call your insurance company: Before your prescription is delayed, find out if you can be prescribed a 90-day supply of the medication so you don’t have to order a refill every month. Also, find out the earliest you can order a refill and call the pharmacy before your medications run out. Most insurance companies allow patients to refill their prescription seven to 10 days in advance.

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID pandemic, USPS troubles cause delays in prescription delivery