Prescribing nature: the restorative power of a simple dose of outdoors

Donna Lu Science writer
·6 min read

In my mid-20s, I undertook the quintessentially Australian rite of passage of moving to London for a few years. Months into my first English winter, I started having dreams about the Australian wilderness.

The images were so vivid and specific that I jotted them down. I had a recurring dream about looking at the sea from a high vantage point, somewhere along the south-east Queensland coast that I had always taken for granted. There was “all manner of ocean life”, I noted: dolphins jumping in the shallows; two whales, a mother and calf, out in deeper water.

“Got really excited about seeing my first wild platypus,” I wrote about another dream, still never having spotted one in real life.

I had never considered myself a particularly outdoorsy person, but London’s occasional urban grimness had triggered a nostalgia for the natural environment of my childhood. When I returned home, it was with a newfound appreciation for the soft evening chirp of cicadas, the fine sand that sticks to everything and the mist of humpbacks on the horizon.

As the pandemic has highlighted, I am not alone in desiring more time in nature when access to it is limited. The restorative effects of spending time in green spaces, it turns out, may be essential for our health and wellbeing.

Related: Not in the script: doctors turn to parkrun and social activities to treat chronic conditions

“Research shows that over time we’ve become more disconnected as humans from nature,” Prof Thomas Astell-Burt, a population health expert at the University of Wollongong, tells me. A 2017 study, for example, found that pop culture references to nature – in fiction, song lyrics and film storylines – have declined since the 1950s. “It might reflect that we as a society have become much more inward focused on our urban consumerist lifestyles,” Astell-Burt says.

As early as the 1990s, researchers found that going for a walk in a natural environment as opposed to an urban landscape brought about improvements in people’s ability to concentrate, feelings of wellbeing and even in blood pressure, he says.

Being in nature, studies tell us, has significant positive effects on our mental and physical health. Living close to green or blue spaces – rural or coastal environments – has been linked time and time again to reductions in the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and symptoms of anxiety and depression. Access to green space has also been linked to a reduced risk of loneliness and some have even suggested that interacting with microbes in the environment may be beneficial for our immune systems.

Overseas, the link between spending time in nature and wellbeing has led to the rise of nature-based prescription programs, sometimes described as “green prescriptions” or “blue prescriptions”. In 2020, the UK government announced £4m for a two-year green prescription pilot in four areas that had been hard hit by Covid. Since the beginning of 2022, doctors in several Canadian provinces have been able to prescribe time in nature to their patients, including a pass that gives access to the country’s national parks. In Japan, health practitioners have recommended shinrin-yoku – forest bathing, a practice that involves connecting with nature through the senses – since 1982.

In Australia, nature prescribing is not yet commonplace, despite a growing body of research pointing to both potential benefits and local interest. Studies of nearly 47,000 Australians have found that in urban areas, a threshold of at least 30% green space or tree canopy is associated with health benefits, including lower odds of diabetes and psychological distress.

people beach
Experts suggest that spending time in nature may not have the same barrier to uptake as exercise. Photograph: Greg Hahn/Getty Images

“We really have enough local evidence to show that’s how much we need for Australia,” says Prof Xiaoqi Feng from the University of New South Wales school of population health. “In all our research papers we control for competing socioeconomic explanations like income and education and still find evidence that green space benefits mental and physical health.”

In 2021, an eight-week nature prescription trial run by Green Adelaide found that participants who completed the program reported improved general wellbeing and connectedness to nature. The trial, however, only included six participants.

A national survey Astell-Burt and Feng conducted during the pandemic found that 82% of Australian adults would be interested in receiving a nature prescription and that appetite was still high (76%) among those who were spending the least amount of time – less than two hours a week – in nature.

“There is no national or even state nature prescription program to which health professionals could refer these individuals or any sort of consistent guidelines that health professionals could follow in Australia,” Astell-Burt says.

Related: The smell of gum trees and rejection: the Australians locked out of ‘home’ by Covid border closures

“We need to run high-quality randomised trials which show definitively what types of nature prescriptions work where, when and for whom. We can’t assume there’ll be a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Though research into the positive effects of blue spaces – time near oceans, lakes or rivers – is still emerging, Astell-Burt suggests their benefits would be broadly comparable.

Dr Rowena Ivers, a general practitioner in Wollongong, has been recommending time in nature to some of her patients. “Most of it now is having a conversation with people. With people with chronic disease, we might write it into a chronic disease care plan.”

Some of the recommendations might be paired with exercise, such as bushwalking or participating in parkruns, or with civic engagement, such as working in a community garden or on bush regeneration projects. “There’s a whole range of ways that it can be done depending on what the person enjoys,” Ivers says.

“GPs have a growing awareness of social prescribing … but we know that beyond that, activities that are in nature have extra benefits.”

Experts suggest that spending time in nature may not have the same barrier to uptake as exercise, which people might dread or avoid despite knowledge of its benefits. The upside of a nature prescription is not having to work up the motivation to, say, tackle a big run in the park, Feng says. “You could just relax there, listen to birdsong, be with your friends [or] even just have a small urban garden on your balcony.”

While “it’s not a silver bullet”, Feng suggests that nature prescriptions could be integrated into the health system as part of routine care. “[It] could have multiple benefits for people’s mental, social and physical health and probably cost little to the individual and the health system.”

Latest Stories

  • Port Hardy, B.C., doctor temporarily suspended from working in emergency room

    A family doctor who has been outspoken against Island Health has had his emergency room privileges temporarily suspended, after the health authority says it received complaints about the quality of his care. Dr. Alex Nataros began practising in the north Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy in 2022, after moving from the Comox Valley. He joined the rotation of family doctors who take shifts at the community's beleaguered emergency room. But Island Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Willi

  • Ontarians dropped by family doctors say they should've at least been notified

    When Tarek Emara called his family doctor north of Toronto hoping to book an appointment three weeks ago, he didn't expect to be told he was no longer a patient at the clinic. "The receptionist ... answers the call and says, 'Oh, we haven't seen you since 2016, and as a result, we dropped you from your list and you're no longer at this clinic,'" Emara, who lives in Markham, Ont., told CBC Toronto. "It's obviously very disappointing, I shouldn't be penalized for keeping healthy." Emara is now amo

  • As surgical wait lists grow, Canada's private clinics cash in

    It's a contentious reality in a country with a universal medicare system: Canadians can pay to sidestep the queue for surgeries with long waiting lists, such as hip and knee replacements. Private clinics across Canada are advertising to prospective patients that within weeks they can get surgeries that typically take six months or more under provincial health plans. The price for a single hip or knee replacement runs in the range of $20,000 to $28,000, depending on the clinic. In the wake of the

  • First Nation in B.C. declares state of emergency over 'unrelenting' impact of drugs and alcohol

    On the phone from his Vancouver Island home, Chief Simon John says he has no script to speak from. But he has plenty of frustration. The chief of Ehattesaht First Nation, along with the Nation's council, declared a state of emergency in the community Thursday. A statement cites the "unrelenting" impact of drugs and alcohol on Ehattesaht, along with "the intergenerational effects of residential schools and the oppression of the systems that the federal and provincial governments have created." Th

  • Woman diagnosed with cervical cancer says doctors dismissed four telltale symptoms

    Crystal Manuel, who lives in Chandler’s Ford in Hampshire, was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 37

  • Longtime patient 'heartbroken' as P.E.I. doctor announces he's closing practice

    Ron Flynn said he was "heartbroken" when he received a letter informing him that his family physician, Dr. Hal McRae, was closing his Summerside, P.E.I., practice. Heartbroken not just because it will leave Flynn and about 2,100 more P.E.I. residents without a doctor by the end of April. But because he considers McRae a friend and "one heck of a good doctor." He's known McRae since the doctor was a boy, then a nurse in O'Leary, before insisting that he and his wife become his first patients when

  • COVID-19 levels continue to stabilize in Ottawa area

    Recent developments: Ottawa's COVID-19 levels are stable or dropping. The city's public health unit says it's encouraged by the trends. Four more people with COVID have died in the region. The latest This winter's weather may be all over the place, but the local pandemic picture has remained stable with some welcome downward trends. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has said for four weeks now that respiratory virus trends are encouraging but it's still worthwhile to reduce risks as COVID-19 levels rem

  • B.C. Liberals say Eby's overdose strategy is too narrow, but he says he doesn't mind

    VICTORIA — B.C. Premier David Eby says he doesn't mind being told his government's approach to the toxic drug and overdose crisis is too narrow and doomed to fail — he disagrees, but at least it shows his critics are engaged in the crucial discussion. He says he welcomes a consensus that more needs to be done about an emergency that has cost more than 11,000 lives. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon opened the spring sitting of the legislature this week slamming the New Democrat government's approach t

  • ‘When was your last period?” None of your business, Florida sports board learns | Opinion

    Medical privacy is something that most Americans understand when they sign forms at their doctors’ office on how they want their medical information made available to others.| Opinion

  • Mum fears four-year-old son will die after struggling to breathe in their 'mouldy' flat

    Demi Rock, 30, says her son Kyden’s asthma has been made worse by the black mould in their home in Milton Keynes.

  • Former Georgian president Saakashvili can be treated in Poland, says Polish PM

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Warsaw has proposed to the Georgian government that former president Mikheil Saakashvili be treated in Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, aiming to solve a dispute over the jailed former Georgian leader's treatment. Saakashvili, who led the former Soviet republic as a pro-Western reformer from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated. Saakashvili has staged multiple hunger strikes while in prison and alleges he has been poisoned.

  • Thousands of NHS managers paid six-figure salaries – as ambulance staff walk out

    The NHS is paying six-figure salaries to 3,500 managers, new figures reveal.

  • 'Dr. Paul' remembered for bringing joy, dignity to young B.C. patients

    A pediatric otalaryngologist (ENT) at B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver is being remembered by patients, families and colleagues for his for his thoughtful and warm bedside manner. Dr. Paul Moxham died on Jan. 13, after living with brain cancer for 16 months, according to his obituary, The 54-year-old is survived by his wife and two daughters. He had worked at B.C. Children's Hospital for 23 years. Moxham played an important role in young patients' health but also had a reputation for bright

  • Premier Moe says federal health-care funding offer 'disappointing'

    Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe say the federal government's health-care funding offer to premiers this week was "disappointing." "The details of the offer amount to a two per cent increase, and falls short in outlining a path forward for long-term, sustainable funding that all premiers have been calling for," Moe said. Moe and his fellow premiers have been calling for the last few years for a sit-down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to specifically discuss a new funding model. Premiers are as

  • My Doctor Offered Me A 'Modern Medical Miracle.' Then A Side Effect Changed My Life Forever.

    “Oh, don’t worry about that," my doctor said, gazing at charts littering his desk and waving dismissively. “That doesn’t mean anything.”

  • Covid-19 infections in England rise for first time in five weeks

    The data shows ‘a mixed picture across the UK’.

  • Canada is short of doctors — and it's turning away hundreds of home-grown physicians each year

    The country's health-care system is suffering from an acute shortage of doctors — even as hundreds of qualified Canadian physicians trained abroad are turned away each year because of a tangle of red-tape and bias, experts say. Canada is passing up a chance to add hundreds of these Canadian doctors to a strained system because, critics say, tight-fisted provincial governments have restricted the number of residency spots — and because the system explicitly privileges students who went to Canadia

  • Slade Smiley's Son Endured Years of Treatments and Complications Damaging 'Almost Every Major System'

    Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, 22, died on Sunday, 16 years after doctors discovered he had a brain tumor

  • Surgery, specialist backlog on P.E.I. could ease with new centralized referral process

    Islanders hoping to get timely access to surgery and specialists will receive referrals more quickly if a new Health P.E.I. plan is successful. The health authority says work is underway to create an online platform allowing health-care providers to view existing referrals or wait times for a specific specialist when referring a patient — an option that isn't available now. Dylana Arsenault, the executive director of hospital services and patient flow, said that with no numbers to guide them, cl

  • A New Alzheimer's Drug Gave Patients Hope. Millions Can't Get It

    An unusual Medicare reimbursement policy means that promising new drugs for Alzheimer's, like Leqembi, are out of reach for most patients.