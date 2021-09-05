Presbyterian QB Ren Hefley throws FCS record 10 touchdowns to lead Blue Hose to massive win

Ren Hefley led coach Kevin Kelley to his first collegiate win in style on Saturday afternoon. (Frank Mattia/Iconsports Wire)

Ren Hefley had himself a day on Saturday, and set an FCS record in the process.

Hefley threw 10 touchdown passes to lead Presbyterian College to an 84-43 win over St. Andrews, an NAIA school, on Saturday in South Carolina, giving new coach Kevin Kelley his first win with the program.

Hefley, who transferred in from Michigan, finished the day completing 38 of his 50 pass attempts while racking up 538 yards. He threw his 10th touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, too, and didn’t play the rest of the way.

FINAL: Hefley with 10 passing touchdowns and the Blue Hose dominate for the 84-43 victory. #GoBlueHose #PCGoForIt pic.twitter.com/jognSmxXOA — PC Football (@BlueHoseFtball) September 4, 2021

Backup quarterback Tyler Huff then came in and threw two touchdowns himself, setting the school record of 12 touchdowns in a single contest. One receiver, freshman Jaylen Witcher, had three touchdown grabs all in the first half, and Matthew Rivera had a pair of touchdowns throughout the game. The rest of the Blue Hose’s touchdowns came from different receivers each time.

[It’s winning season: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league today]

Kelley landed at Presbyterian College earlier this summer after a long stint at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. The coach has earned a reputation of almost never punting the ball and will “100 percent of the time” attempt an onside kick when the game is within three touchdowns. Field position, he believes, is completely overrated.

“You win games by winning the turnover value, not the field position,” Kelley told Yahoo Sports in 2018.

Though it’s undoubtedly unconventional, to say the least, Kelley’s strategy has worked. He compiled a 216-29-1 record and won nine Arkansas state titles at the high school level, and just racked up a massive, record-setting win on Saturday in his first ever collegiate game.

At least for now, it’s hard to doubt it.