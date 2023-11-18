Presbyterian gets past Morehead State 31-27 in season finale

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley found Terik Mulder with an 18-yard touchdown pass with six minutes left in the game to lift Presbyterian past Morehead State 31-27 in a season finale on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hose (4-7) finish the Colonial Athletic Association with a 2-6 record, one game behind the Eagles (3-5, 4-7) in the final conference standings.

Morehead State got two touchdowns from defensive and special teams. Cooper Krezek returned a blocked punt 44 yards for a score in the second quarter and Matthew McClelland had a 35-yard pick-6. In the fourth quater, Bryce Patterson threw his second touchdown pass of the game, hitting Kyle Daly from 36-yards out with nine minutes left to put the Eagles in front 27-24.

Bradley Russ-Martin had a 97-yard scoop-and-score of a Morehead State fumble in the third quarter for Presbyterian. Wesley finished 10 of 24 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Patterson completed 14 of 30 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off three times. Daly caught seven passes for 139 yards for the Eagles.

