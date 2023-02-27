It Prequel Series Welcome To Derry Inspires Brilliant Meme From Fans Of A Certain Comedy

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the dancing clown in It: Chapter Two

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the dancing clown in It: Chapter Two

The Stephen King classic It is getting its own prequel series on the streaming service HBO Max.

However, it’s not the news of the new TV adaptation that’s really got people talking, but the show’s rumoured title.

The main action of It takes place in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, with the new show tentatively called Welcome To Derry.

And when the news got round that an It origin story named Welcome To Derry got around, fans of a certain Channel 4 comedy couldn’t help but imagine a crossover event, sparking hilarious memes and ridiculous jokes galore…

“Awk it’s Pennywise! Sure you know Pennywise. Fella with the balloon. Loves scaring the daylights out of weans.” https://t.co/aR63HvRrHhpic.twitter.com/BdDbRVMZvm — Tara Gráinne Ní Chonghaile (@TaraGrace_) February 24, 2023

When another wee one goes missing pic.twitter.com/i9WRpt462I — Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) February 26, 2023

"And I just wanna say, although I'm not happy about this thing with the weans, I have to give it you, that is some cracker make up. Great symmetry, lovely lines" https://t.co/Qwy0qXMpX6pic.twitter.com/3cnSRk33qd — Jij. (@JijGigiJiwapo) February 26, 2023

"White and red facepaint?? Christ, but the English are weird, ain't that right James?" 🏴 https://t.co/FTXTi0XPQtpic.twitter.com/rr07OcMc5b — thirteen_is_a_cat (@twobluehearts13) February 26, 2023

So I saw this wee clown fella down the sewer. I say wee but truth be told he was about 6 foot 3, or was it 6 foot 4? Can't be sure because there was a balloon in the way. But anyway he was around 6 foot 4, let's say 6 foot 3 and a half to be safe, and he had this big grin on https://t.co/NBkxKJmud7pic.twitter.com/xbV1I2Hopd — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) February 24, 2023

james, losing his mind: am i the only one who's bothered that he KILLS PEOPLE???

Michelle: oi your lot have killed way more than he has, you english bastard https://t.co/sjI02kCmsm — Zaphod Beeblebrox ✿ 🌈 (@dragonfudge) February 25, 2023

“Aye now James may be English, but calling him a pasty clown that lures kids into the sewer is a wee bit far, even for you Michelle!” https://t.co/le5zPOuLbspic.twitter.com/NxvR3uJ1d7 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 26, 2023

"You hear this, Gerry? I don't care where you met that wee Pennywise fella friend of yours. You won't see him again, understood?" https://t.co/PSVjCZQ6gTpic.twitter.com/7j9ocoRiaL — albert 🕊🏹 (@aalbertspears) February 25, 2023

“There’s a murderin’ cloyn on the loose, Sarah.”

“I mean it’s a concern... but so’s the fact that I’ve nothin’ in for me Sunday dinner.” pic.twitter.com/pfGzEM4FSe — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) February 26, 2023

Pennywise is it aye? more like wise up an’ catch yerself on ya melter https://t.co/IPnrPnAKclpic.twitter.com/xISLQazgEZ — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) February 25, 2023

I tell ya Pennywise, I don’t agree with all this eatin wee’uns and all that but I have to says I’m lovin your makeup, love the wee lines you’ve got going on, it’s absolutely stunnin pic.twitter.com/g9xQmUcobW — Frazzles Reviews (@FrazzlesR) February 25, 2023

"Sure I didn't do anything. It was Pennywise, it was all Pennywise! I'm not going down for something I didn't do. If anyone deserves to get punished, it should be Pennywise!" pic.twitter.com/JPQVsrfTgS — Jacqueline Hume 🏴 (@JacquelineHume6) February 26, 2023

“i don’t know about the rest of you, but i’m no enjoying this clown” https://t.co/MgBcsVtkiQpic.twitter.com/pKgsGebO6s — ️typing… (@tayblvck) February 25, 2023

"Erin, I don't know what you're scared for, I quite like him and his wee outfit." https://t.co/PsvCZMxkyYpic.twitter.com/f3WVkyABx3 — winnie-may (@winniemaywebber) February 24, 2023

“Oh you have a balloon? I remember the first time I got me a wee balloon. I tied the string around my arm and it cut off circulation. I said to myself ‘Colm, you need to loosen it,’ and once I did it flew away.” pic.twitter.com/SBU4lgoepf — Tri-state Show (@iAmTKP23) February 27, 2023

"So I says to myself. I says sure. Colm; Its a fine day, for taking yourself down the drain" pic.twitter.com/siT40vPZ91 — 🌒 ᚛ᚉᚒᚄᚔ᚜ 🌘 (@CujiCu) February 25, 2023

aye mary he may be a weird little fecker but he’s better than that useless prick you call a husband. this fellas got some personality at least.



shut up gerry, ye prick. https://t.co/rMmHjOmlCNpic.twitter.com/TxXbSEOejm — daniel (commissions open) (@sunshinegr3y) February 25, 2023

Now, I know how terrifying a demonic clown can be, so if anyone is feeling anxious or worried, or even if you just want to hide from Pennywise, please, please, do not come come crying to me https://t.co/XgTwVDZmsUpic.twitter.com/c24PoPnpPz — nemanja (@nemanjaYVR) February 26, 2023

"Don't worry, Girls. The clown fella will not eat ya. You're not interesting enough" https://t.co/cI9yQaWIcqpic.twitter.com/1PsxcjvKU5 — Saitama versión Buenos días (@frenteandante) February 25, 2023

Not on her watch! pic.twitter.com/kZ99admVbt — Pip Jones | Travel writer & podcaster (@pip_says) February 26, 2023

Even Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee got in on the fun, joking: “You’re outdoing yourselves in the replies lads.”

Story continues

You're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads 😂 https://t.co/LaTdFapHhm — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) February 25, 2023

Welcome To Derry will be overseen by It director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti.

Stephen King said of the new project: “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara.

“Red balloons all around!”

The cast of Derry Girls

The cast of Derry Girls

Derry Girls came to an end after three seasons in 2022 with a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.

It aired the day after the surprisingly emotional final episode of series three.

As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, with the first season becoming Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004 and the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.

READ MORE: