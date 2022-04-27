Prepping for ’22 World Cup, U.S. Men’s National Team will make June stop in Kansas City

For the United States Men’s National Team, the road to World Cup 2022 in Qatar will course through Kansas City.

The USMNT will play Uruguay in a friendly at Children’s Mercy Park on June 5. The 4 p.m. match here is scheduled to be the second of four for the American national team ahead at various sites during the June international window ahead of the World Cup.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said “Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America. These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar.

The USMNT has a stout record of success in games played in Kansas City. The team is 10-0-1 here (8-0-1 at Children’s Mercy Park), with 20 goals for and just two allowed. The USMNT last played in Kansas City during the group stage of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup — a tournament that the U.S. went on to win.

“Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team,” Berhalter said.

Uruguay is currently ranked 13th in FIFA’s global soccer rankings. The USMNT ranks 15th. Uruguay boasts star power in former FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez. He leads the Uruguayan front line alongside Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Uruguay also features a crop of young up-and-comers, headlined by Darwin Nuñez of S.L. Benfica (Portugal).

The June match here could also mark a homecoming for former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio. He was transferred from Sporting KC to Venezia FC immediately after last year’s Gold Cup but has made three appearances for the USMNT during World Cup qualifying.

The June 5 weekend will be a busy one for soccer in Kansas City. The night before the June 5 U.S.-Uruguay match, the Kansas City Current will play host to the San Diego Wave at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

USMNT-Uruguay tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.