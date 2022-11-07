Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration

Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear.

The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show's iconic era, bearing the series' haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe's suffocating vines.

Perfect for drudging through similar climate conditions as the air gets colder and the days get shorter, Moon Boot x Stranger Things' collection retails for $200 to $225 USD and is available on Moon Boot's website.