Prepare plan on all requirements by June 30: Uttarakhand Chief Secy directs officials ahead of third COVID-19 wave

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash. [Photo/ANI]

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): While reviewing the preparations for the possible third wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Thursday directed officials to prepare a plan by June 30 for the arrangement of all requirements for children's oxygen masks and medicines in hospitals across the state.

At a meeting held on Thursday, Prakash directed officials to conduct 40,000 tests per day and said that despite a decrease in the number of Covid cases in the state, the testing should not be reduced under any circumstances.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to complete all the preparations for the next wave of Covid in time. He also instructed to conduct training of pediatricians and nurses in relation to Covid care as per the clinical protocol.

The Chief Secretary said that the availability of oxygen has improved a lot in the state and more oxygen plants would be established in the state in the coming time.

Prakash also said that due to road blockades in the hilly areas, there may be a problem in the transportation of oxygen. "Therefore, emphasis has been laid on the storage of oxygen and oxygen concentrators in each district," he added.

He said that due to this, the availability of oxygen will be maintained in the mountainous areas even in extreme conditions.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar, Secretaries Amit Negi, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Sowjanya and DG, Health Dr Trupti Bahuguna and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. (ANI)