Prepare to be offended at Renfrew’s newest art show

Renfrew – Prepare to be offended.

Patrick John Mills, an international award-winning artist who created the Art Factory in Renfrew, invites the community to a unique art show, one in which he unapologetically wants to challenge the norms of society and what is generally accepted as “acceptable.”

The title of the exhibit is You Will Be Offended.

Along with his displays, the art show will include award-winning local artists – Keith Busher from Perth and Jana Jaros of Pembroke showcasing their unique works. They are coming together in a group show to be held at the Art Factory Warehouse in Renfrew from May 5 until June 10.

In the words of Mr. Mills, he wants people to feel uncomfortable and to question aspects of their lives they may not have questioned before.

“You Will Be Offended is an invitation for viewers to revisit the true purpose of art, to embrace the emotions evoked, and to learn more about something they may initially resist,” he told the Leader. “The goal is to remind us that discomfort leads to growth, and curiosity is more powerful than judgement.”

For Mr. Mills, the exhibit is a deeply personal one based on his near-death experience over the last year. He had previously been diagnosed with cancer, an incurable form of leukemia in which his body can only react to any sudden illness and fight off that infection. There is no set timeframe for when the cancer will finally come to an end.

A recent infection forced him to miss a free community art show he staged last August at his Renfrew location when he was admitted to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital. He was in a coma for 52 days, on a ventilator for 62 days and remained in the ICU for 66 days.

He emerged from his coma and was released from the hospital with a renewed excitement for life and is determined not to let his diagnosis alter his goal of inspiring others to re-examine their appreciation for art and society.

“Along with my other exhibitors, we want to revisit the true purpose of art, to embrace the emotions evoked, and to learn more about something they may initially resist,” he said. “The goal is to remind us that discomfort leads to growth, and curiosity is more powerful than judgement.”

Mr. Busher raised some eyebrows in the artistic community when he created a series of artworks entitled Precious Mutations, based on the iconic and lovable Precious Moments figurines, the delicate figurines that are usually given to commemorate a special memory, birthday or religious holiday.

He faced some significant criticism for recreating the statues into, what one publication described as “something a little odd, a little scary, but definitely more desirable.” Although some criticisms can be considered online abuse and personal attacks, Mr. Busher described the entire affair as a learning opportunity.

“I faced a lot of personal attacks, but instead of reciprocating the anger projected at me, I tried to reach out to those who attacked me because they were offended,” he said. “I questioned them, and myself, as to what is going on in their lives to take such a great offence of my work. It was almost like self-psychiatry.

He said everyone gets offended every day over something. But what is it in our lives that makes us feel this way. He asks what is going on to create such anger or uneasiness. So if you self-examine and determine what frustrates you to the point of being offended, then perhaps you will find something within yourself that needs your attention.

“Perhaps that will bring some type of resolution to your preconceived notions,” Mr. Busher said. “In the end you may still be offended, but you have taken the time to ask yourself why you are offended, and it’s okay to feel that way, but at least you will know why. That is why I am looking forward to this show.”

Opening night is Friday, May 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Art Factory’s Warehouse Gallery at 11 Bridge St. in Renfrew. All three artists will be available. Regular exhibition hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 10. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader